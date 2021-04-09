Tom Geerdes
Tom Geerdes, 76, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Oct. 22, 1944, in George, Iowa, to John and Lucy Willemssen Geerdes.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Benton. Tom was an avid poet, musician and painter. He owned multiple small businesses throughout his life, and for 20 years he served on the World Missions and Evangelism Board. Most importantly, he never let an opportunity pass to tell someone about Jesus and how much He loved them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Geerdes; a daughter, Mareeka Bachuss; a brother, David Geerdes; and a sister, June Wood.
Mr. Geerdes is survived by a daughter, Hannah Campbell and husband Andrew of Lexington; a son-in-law, Chris Bachuss of Franklin, Tennessee; a brother, Gilbert Geerdes (Carol) of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sisters, GraceHodgson of Davis, California, Lila Brownell of Eugene, Oregon; and Cindy Barker (Larry) of Hohenwald, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Amelia and Tenzing Bachuss and Sam and Harper Campbell.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes with Richie Clendenen officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. The family asks that you abide by social distancing guidelines and masks are preferred.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to World Missions & Evangelism, Inc., P.O. Box 790, Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Willie Irene Edwards
Willie Irene Edwards, 91, of Benton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her residence in Benton.
She was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of John Collins and Elizabeth Koon Collins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Edwards; her first husband, Homer Newton; three sons: Homer Newton Jr., Chuck Newton and Gerald Edwards; one daughter, Irene Turner; three brothers, John Thomas Collins, Sydney Jones and Cecil Collins; three grandchildren, Mary Millicent Newton, Melissa Taylor and Jimmy Ed McLeod Jr.; and her parents.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by two sons, Carl Newton and George Newton, both of Benton; three daughters, Judy McLeod of Benton, Margaret McLeod of Princeton, and Kathy King of Benton; one brother, Charles Clovis Collins of Benton; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with David Hamlett officiation. Burial will be in Hiett Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln. Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Roxie Marie Gremore
Roxie Marie Gremore, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born April 4, 1938, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Roy and Katie Ryan Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melford Gremore; a son, Kenneth Gremore; and siblings, Louis Moore, James Moore and Wilma Moore.
Mrs. Gremore is survived by two daughters, Diane Ray of Bowling Green and Darla Jetton of Murray; two sons, Michael Gremore and Brian Gremore and wife Tammy, all of Murray; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery with Richard Burkeen officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Lee Geurin
Kenneth Lee “Squirrel” Geurin died after complications from a long illness at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, on Tuesday April 7, 2020, at 3:45 pm.
He was born Dec. 30, 1941, and was a lifelong member of the Lord's church and attended New Concord Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon for many years. In addition to being a tobacco farmer, he retired from the local milk plant where he worked until his retirement in 2005. His love for hunting allowed him to develop many friendships and it was his hobby on into his twilight years.
He was an avid Laker fan and attended every event he could. Kenneth loved his Kentucky Wildcats with a passion, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals. Additionally, he loved Kentucky High School basketball. He knew many coaches and referees by name all across Kentucky and, if the Kentucky Sweet Boy’s State Tournament hadn't been canceled this year, he had his tickets, a hotel reserved and ready to attend. This would have been his 50th state tournament to attend, a bucket list item he had in his sights.
Kenneth prided himself on his garden which could feed the county with its bounty. He was a selfless servant when it came to feeding large groups at church and community events, where he would always be found behind the grill working his magic. Kenneth loved his family fiercely and was the rock on which they all depended.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Peggy Armstrong Geurin, whom he married on June 7, 1963; his parents, J.D. and Tillie Geurin; a brother Joe Geurin; and a sister Linda Parker.
Mr. Geurin is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betty Geurin; two daughters, Jeanetta McCallon and husband Randy, and Jennifer Stubblefield and husband Chad; a stepson William Shelley and wife Meg; stepdaughter, Angela Abbott and husband Mark; six grandchildren, Morgan Carter and husband Wade, Sullivan Friedrich and husband Josh, Sarai Miller and husband Cameron, Ellis Stubblefield, Kennedy Basham and Sam Shelley; a great-granddaughter, Clarke Carter; a brother Jack Geurin; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at New Concord Church of Christ. Pall bearers will be Paul Wayne Garrison, Danny Herndon, Barry Grogan, Ed Davis, Bob Haley Jr., McCage, Charles Stubblefield, Shea Sykes and Josh Sykes.
From their childhood, Kenneth encouraged both of his girls to go into education, for he was a firm believer in the power of education, both at school and in church. With that in mind, expressions of memorial may be expressed as donations to the Kenneth "Squirrel" Geurin Scholarship Fund, sent to The Murray Bank, P.O. Box 1300, Murray, KY 42071, or to The Western Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jason Adam Smith
Jason Adam Smith, 35, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born June 25, 1985, in Murray.
He was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by father, Michael Smith; great-grandparents, Bowden and Ruth Ford; and one cousin, Derek Glisson.
Mr. Smith is survived by his mother, Phyllis Smith; his maternal grandmother, Yolonda Glisson; two sisters, Jenny Jackson and husband Darren and Lee Ann Dillon; two nieces, Halyn and Berklee Jackson; and two uncles, Charles Glisson and wife Angie and Bill Glisson and wife Jeanna, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a,n, to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Jenny Jackson, 2776 Stateline Road West, Hazel, KY 42049, to help with final expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene Burden
Eugene Burden, 49, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.