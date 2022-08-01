Vickie LouElla Cook
Mrs. Vickie LouElla Cook, 71, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Vickie was born on December 20, 1950 in Benton, KY to JW and Elna Harrell Harris. Mrs. Cook loved gardening and working in flowers. Her career spanned 37 years at the Calloway County Clerks Office and she also spent many hours alongside her husband at their business, Cook’s Corvette Shop. She was a member of Journey Church in Murray. Vickie was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Ann Harris Gibson and a half- brother, Guy Louis Harper.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband to whom she married on May 26, 1989, Mr. Eddie Cook of Murray; daughters, Jessica Cook and fiancé, Ross Robinson of Murray, Kacie Hearon and husband, Andy of Maryville, TN; two grandchildren, Carol, Abram and her beloved dog, Smoky Bear.
The funeral service for Mrs. Vickie Cook is set for 11 am on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm – 7pm on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the funeral home.
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 there will be a Corvette Caravan in memory of Vickie that will cruise her around town one last time. Starting at Imes Funeral Home, the Caravan will cruise around the court square, Cook's Corvette Shop and Journey Church. Those participating in the Caravan should meet at Imes Funeral Home by 1 PM.
Audrey Brown
Audrey Brown, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Bethel Richardson and Sina (Wheeler) Richardson.
She was a retired educator from the Murray Independent School District and Murray State University. She coached girls' basketball, softball and track at both the middle and high school level, assisted with Special Olympics and dedicated many summers to the Upward Bound program at Murray State. In addition, she was the statistician for the Murray High School Football team for 15 years - and adamantly declared that the 1994 Tigers Football Team is the REAL State Champion! In recognition of her many years of service, Audrey was a 2020 Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nieces, Mary and Sina Hurter; one nephew, Jonathan Hosford; and one brother-in-law, Keith Hosford.
Ms. Brown is survived by one son, Mickey Brown and wife Sherri of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sisters, Michele Stewart and husband Roy of Nashville, Tennessee, Brenda Hosford of Murray and Beth Hurter and husband Mark of Toney, Alabama; one grandson, Dylan Knight of Knoxville; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens with. Boyd Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Main Street Youth Center, 513 S. 4th St. Murray, KY 42071.
Mattie Frances Singleton
Mattie Frances Singleton, 76 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born May 7, 1946, in Humboldt, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Horace Lamar and Bennie Agnes (Long) Finch.
She was a long-time employee of Save-A-Lot in Murray.
Mrs. Singleton is survived by her daughter, Angela Raynelle Austin, special friend Nick Oneal Poore of New Concord; a son, Anthony Ray Flowers and wife Tina of Jackson, Tennessee; sisters, Mary Runion of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Joyce Stephenson of Gadsden, Tennessee; brothers, Bill Finch of Buchanan and Harold Finch of Memphis, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tabitha Wheeler, Jeremy Tosh, Nikki Austin, Angelea Flowers, Victoria Reynolds, Richard Flowers; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terry Russell Singleton; a sister, Shirley Smith; and brothers, Buddy Finch and Richard Finch.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Anthony Flowers officiating. Burial followed in McCuiston Cemetery. Visitation was from noon to 2 pm. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
Gerald T. Parker
Gerald T. Parker, 86 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
He was Oct. 8, 1935, in Murray, to R. Don Parker and Anna M. Barrow Parker.
He was a graduate of Murray Training School Class of 1953 and later graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Engineering Class of 1963 with an electrical engineering degree and majored in mathematics, physics and psychology, and a minor in chemistry. He also was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Officer Candidate School in 1963 and the U.S. Naval Destroyer School Class of 1967. He retired as a Lt. Commander from the U.S. Navy, serving from 1953-1974 in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served proudly aboard the USS Prairie, USS Sperry, USS Lexington, USS Tattnall and USS Perkins. He was a former long-term member of Oaks Country Club, and loved his family with all his heart and all things golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bronda Sue Lockhart Parker, who died March 6, 2019; and by two brothers, Max Dale Parker and Rob Wayne Parker.
Mr. Parker is survived by one daughter, Sharon Lynn Parker Boulton and husband Jon of Paducah; one son, Thomas Ray Parker and wife Lori of Powder Springs, Georgia; one sister, Kathye Fostine Parker Green and husband Clifford of Rockvale, Tennessee; one brother, Larry Gene Parker and wife Judy of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Jason Thomas Goodyke and wife Detreous of Paducah, Ryan Thomas Parker and wife Jennifer of Kennesaw, Georgia, Patricia Lynn Horsley and husband Danny of Hiram, Georgia, Brandon Ray Parker and Ocoee of Roswell, Georgia, and Mallory Kate Strickland and husband Todd of Dallas, Georgia; and 16 great-grandchildren, Azlyn Michelle Goodyke, Preston Jay Goodkye, Makayla Noel Parker, Savannah Grace Parker, Peyton Catherine Parker, Holton James Thomas Parker, Saylor Faith Parker, Adam Lee Horsley, Anna Elise Horsley, Emma Rose Horsley, Sophie Lynne Parker, Maddie Rae Parker, Zoey Lane Parker, Price Kingsley Strickland, Tripp Thomas Strickland and Lacy Kate Strickland.
A graveside service with full military honors will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Danny Horsley officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Sydney Hubbard
Ms. Sydney Hubbard, age 26 of Murray, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, KY.
Sydney was born on April 12, 1996 in Murray, KY to Patrick Hubbard and Melissa Duffy. She was a 2014 graduate of Murray High School and went on to attend Murray State University. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist in Hopkinsville. Sydney will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Hubbard II and grandfathers, JT Duffy, Jr., OD Hubbard as well as her uncle, Eric Hubbard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Melissa Duffy of Murray; father, Patrick Hubbard of Mississippi; a brother, Jorden Duffy of Murray; sisters, Taelyn Duffy of Murray, Megan Hubbard of California, Keelei Hubbard of Frankfort, KY; grandmothers, Glenda Duffy of Paducah, Girtharee Hubbard of Mt. Olive, Mississippi; her uncle, Kareem Duffy and wife, Cami of Murray; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Gizmo.
The funeral service for Sydney Hubbard is set for 1 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 11 AM - 1 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel.
Eva Sue Munley
Eva Sue Munley, 72, of Benton, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Sharon Renee Duncan
Sharon Renee Duncan, 55, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.