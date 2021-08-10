William Kyle McReynolds
William Kyle McReynolds, 32, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, doing what he loved, riding a dirt bike.
He was born June 6, 1989, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Dixie Wells and Bill “Jackie” McReynolds.
He was an electrician by trade.He enjoyed motocross and chevy trucks, but above all, he enjoyed being a father and spending time with his son.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Franklin H. Wells and William P. McReynolds.
Mr. McReynolds is survived by the loves of his life, Raye Ann McCormack; their son, Carter McReynolds; sister, Honnah McReynolds (Antwaun White), all of Murray; half-sister, Paige Sweatman of Mayfield; nephew, Amari White of Murray; paternal grandmother, Eva McReynolds of Mayfield; maternal grandmother, Lois Wells of Murray; three aunts, Sandra Chavis and special friend Linda McConnell of Nashville, Tennessee, Jan Henley (Stan) of Murray and Gina Wilson (Brent) of Dresden, Tennessee; uncle, Nick Wells of Murray; and a host of cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Ivy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kyle McReynolds Memorial Fund, c/o The Murray Bank, 405 South 12th St., Murray, KY 42071 or 700 North 12th St., Murray, KY 42071, to defray funeral cost or the Carter McReynolds Future Fund, c/o The Murray Bank, at both branches.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Frances White Murray
Frances White Murray, 87, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 23, 1933, in Hazel, Kentucky.
She was a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, from 1977 until 2018. She moved to Marianna, Florida, with her husband, Rev. A. Darrel Murray, to live with their son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Shelley.
She served in churches with her husband working in the church office and often leading music from 1960 until 2016 in Jacksonville, Ft. Lauderdale, Gainesville and Largo. Fran Murray served at the Florida Baptist Convention for two executive directors as their assistants for more than 25 years. She was a graduate of Campbellsville College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
She loved music, helping organize church events, dinners, word search puzzles, and especially her children and grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Darrel Murray; parents, Layman and Naomi White; brother, James White of Murray; sister, Betty Dale of Hazel; and daughter, Deborah Lynn.
Frances is survived by her brother, John White (Oneida) of Murray; a son, Michael and his wife Shelley; daughter, Jeanne Murray; grandchildren, Jason and wife Amy, Tyson and Hannah; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Michael Murray officiating. Burial followed in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Visitation was held one hour prior to the services.
Marianna Chapel Funeral Home of Marianna, Florida, was in charge of arrangements.
Charles Callahan
Charles Callahan, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born April 30, 1932, in Hartselle, Alabama, to William Edgar Callahan and Esther Hartselle Callahan.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He spent 23 years working in security at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital before retiring. He loved God and always loved going to church. Over the years he served as a deacon at Ferguson Springs Baptist Church and later became a member at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church.
Charles never met a stranger, he loved traveling, going camping, and creating memories with everyone along the way. He also enjoyed spending time doing yard work and tending to all of his flowers. He was a fan of UK basketball, and an even bigger fan of Cracker Barrel. More than anything else, he loved his entire family and they meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by one son, Terry Wright, and his parents.
Charles is survived by his wife, of 27 years, Linda Odom Callahan of Murray; seven daughters, Sandra Jones of Aurora, Linda Pogue of Benton, Darlene Slater of Georgia, Cheryl Channel of Mayfield, Shelia Oliver of Mayfield, Rhonda Rowe of Murray and Sandra Leidecker of Paducah; two sons, Kenneth Callahan of Florida and Tim Callahan of Florida; an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial followed in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr was in charge of arrangements.
Margie Nell Etheridge
Margie Nell Etheridge, 93 of Hardin, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sunday, May 20, 1928, to Adelbert V. Reeves and Lois Nell (Tubbs) Reeves.
She was a retired cosmetologist and later retired from Fisher Price Toys/Mattel in Murray. She was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ in Hardin.
Mrs. Etheridge is survived by a daughter, Melody Etheridge of Hardin; sisters, Carrie Clark of Palma and Debra J. Dick and husband Randy of Murray; special grandchildren, Melinda Hendley, Stephanie Wood and Keith Elkins and their families; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, S.T. Etheridge who passed away Dec. 9, 1986; and a brother, Thomas Clay “Tom” Reeves.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Josh Herndon and Don McBrayer officiating. Burial will follow in Pace Cemetery in Hardin. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Lilah Shultz
Lilah Shultz, 32, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Collier Funeral Home, Benton
Margie Nell Etheridge
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pace Cemetery, Hardin.