Robert 'Sammy' Ingram
Robert "Sammy" Ingram, 41, of Columbia, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
He was born Oct. 8, 1978, in Murray to Robert and Sharon Bazzell Ingram.
He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. He was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Thomas Ingram.
Mr. Ingram is survived by his mother, Sharon Ingram of Murray; a son, Lucas Ingram of Columbia; three sisters, Debbie Todd (Kerry) of Coldwater, Stacy Therrien (David) of Almo and Angela Ingram of Murray; and his partner, Carrie Opalewski of Columbia.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at West Fork Baptist Church with Phillip Bazzell officiating. Pallbearers include David Therrien, Kerry Todd, Jonathan Therrien, Dustin Irvan and Mitch Nesbitt.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Lanita Sue Gallimore Malcolm Lee
Lanita Sue Gallimore Malcolm Lee, 75, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 23, 1945, in Puryear, Tennessee to Rexford and Mayzelle Wright Gallimore.
She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Verlyn Malcolm, and a brother, Jimmy Gallimore.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her husband, John Tom Lee; her daughters, Lori Savage of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Terri Day (Dreux) of Adolphus; stepdaughters, Lorrie Stults of Melber and Jennifer Scott of Murray; a brother, Gerald Gallimore (Sandra) of Murray; a sister-in-law, Gail Gallimore; 11grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, ℅ Murray-Calloway County Hospital Hospice, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Weiss
Linda Weiss, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 26, 1948, in Newport, Rhode Island, to Timmie Chatelain and Mary Frances Kimball Chatelain, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and of Catholic faith.
Mrs. Weiss is survived by her husband, Robert Weiss; a daughter, Deanna Robinson and husband Brad of Murray; her sons, Joe Seavers and wife Nikki of Benton, Shane Seavers of Murray and Tony Seavers of Benton; a stepson, Erich Weiss of California; a stepdaughter, Dawn Weiss of California; her sisters, Terry Kimbrough of Granite Falls, Washington, and Cara Lee Mowery of Fayetteville, North Carolina; brothers, Timmie T. Chatelain of Vietnam and Robert Chatelain of Aurora; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with April Arnold officiating. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Ford
Jimmy Ford, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Denise Burnett
Denise Burnett, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home
Linda Weiss
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.