Coel 'Junior' Compton
Coel “Junior” Compton, 84, of the Kirksey community in Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Coel Compton Sr. and Irene Mitcheson Compton.
He was a retired farmer and was in the construction business. He was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church and the Adult 1 Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Cain Compton, who died Oct. 10, 2017; one granddaughter, Tabetha Shelton, who died in 1991; and one brother, Clayton Compton, who died in 1960.
Mr. Compton is survived by three daughters, Cindy Cossey and husband Danny of Murray, Cillia Alexander and husband David of Farmington and Ginger Overbey and husband Kenny of Murray; two sisters, Linda Bynum and husband Larry of Hopkinsville and Carolyn Thorn and husband Raymond of Benton; three grandchildren, Erica Livingston and husband Rob of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Ben Cossey and wife Nikki of Murray and Trent Cossey and wife Traci of Murray; and seven great- grandchildren, Max and Miles Cossey, Henry, Coelton and Lillia Livingston, and Braxton and Chance Cossey; and a special friend, Zennette Newsome of Farmington.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Kirksey Baptist Church with Charles Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 39, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Denise Burnett
Denise Burnett, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 2. 1960, in Paducah, to Shirley Sue Bell Shoukletovich and James Howard Kilgore. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, and a sister, Johnna Hendrix.
Mr. Burnett is survived her son, Dustin Burnett of Murray; her daughter, Kayla Fires of Benton; her mother, Shirley Shoukletovich of Eddyville; a sister, Kennae Fenton of Eddyville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert 'Sammy' Ingram
Robert "Sammy" Ingram, 41, of Columbia, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
He was born Oct. 8, 1978, in Murray to Robert and Sharon Bazzell Ingram.
He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. He was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Thomas Ingram.
Mr. Ingram is survived by his mother, Sharon Ingram of Murray; a son, Lucas Ingram of Columbia; three sisters, Debbie Todd (Kerry) of Coldwater, Stacy Therrien (David) of Almo and Angela Ingram of Murray; and his partner, Carrie Opalewski of Columbia.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at West Fork Baptist Church with Phillip Bazzell officiating. Pallbearers include David Therrien, Kerry Todd, Jonathan Therrien, Dustin Irvan and Mitch Nesbitt.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Lanita Sue Gallimore Malcolm Lee
Lanita Sue Gallimore Malcolm Lee, 75, of Hazel, Kentucky, died at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 23, 1945, in Puryear, Tennessee to Rexford and Mayzelle Wright Gallimore.
She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Verlyn Malcolm, and a brother, Jimmy Gallimore.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her husband, John Tom Lee; her daughters, Lori Savage of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Terri Day (Dreux) of Adolphus; stepdaughters, Lorrie Stults of Melber and Jennifer Scott of Murray; a brother, Gerald Gallimore (Sandra) of Murray; a sister-in-law, Gail Gallimore; 11grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, ℅ Murray-Calloway County Hospital Hospice, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Weiss
Linda Weiss, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Nov. 26, 1948, in Newport, Rhode Island, to Timmie Chatelain and Mary Frances Kimball Chatelain, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and of Catholic faith.
Mrs. Weiss is survived by her husband, Robert Weiss; a daughter, Deanna Robinson and husband Brad of Murray; her sons, Joe Seavers and wife Nikki of Benton, Shane Seavers of Murray and Tony Seavers of Benton; a stepson, Erich Weiss of California; a stepdaughter, Dawn Weiss of California; her sisters, Terry Kimbrough of Granite Falls, Washington, and Cara Lee Mowery of Fayetteville, North Carolina; brothers, Timmie T. Chatelain of Vietnam and Robert Chatelain of Aurora; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with April Arnold officiating. Visitation was after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.