Ronald D. Carroll
Ronald D. Carroll, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Murray to Barber Carroll and Margaret Louise Evans Carroll.
He retired from Wal-Mart in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Elmo Thornton.
Mr. Carroll is survived by his wife, Glenda Kaye Canady Carroll; whom he married April 3, 1970, in Murray; two sons, Steven Allen Carroll and wife Kelley of Murray and Michael Lynn Carroll of Murray; one sister, Ramona Mileham of Murray; one brother, Joe Thornton and wife Marilyn of Murray; three grandchildren, Chase Andrew Carroll of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Autumn Rogers of Murray and Erica Rogers of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Jo Baker
Bonnie Jo Baker, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug.14, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb.15, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Abe and Ruth Hall Baker.
She worked as an airline attendant for United Airlines and Eastern Airlines. Later, she moved to Murray, where she spent the last 20 years, and began driving a taxi. In addition, she held a job as an election judge, of which she loved. She was of the Jewish faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Bonnie is survived by a son, James Hurless of Allen, Texas; a daughter, Rebecca Hurless of Ashland, Virginia; two sisters, Barbara L. Baker of Indianapolis, Indiana, Beverly A. Berman of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren, Ashlie and Shaun Finley; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Destiny Michelle Newsome
Destiny Michelle Newsome, 27, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 1, 1994, in Paris, Tennessee, to Carl Skinner Jr. and Misty Imus Fisher.
She loved life and seeing people laugh. She enjoyed cooking as well as being outdoors and recently was learning to kayak. She was a 2012 graduate of Calloway County High School.
Destiny is survived by her mother and stepfather, Misty and Ben Fisher of Murray; her father and his fiancé, Carl Skinner Jr. and Destiny Myers of Paducah; a son, Carter Lindsey; a daughter, London Lindsey; brothers, James Hornbuckle IV, Miles Skinner, Brodie Skinner and Tyler Landcaster; sisters, Myranda Skinner, Jasmine Skinner, Alayzia Skinner, Olivia Skinner and Alyssa Skinner; grandparents; Rita Imus of Murray, Delores Bridges and husband Tony Ray Bridges of Gleason, Tennessee, Becky McCoy of Murray and Carl Skinner of Murray; uncles, Michael Robertson and wife Helen of Paris, Barry Imus Jr. and wife Cathee of Murray , Tyrome Skinner of Gleason, Theodore Skinner and wife Crystal of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Lee Skinner of Owensboro and Stacey Bridges of Atlanta, Georgia; an aunt, Aimee Lowery of Tennessee; and a nephew, Jaden Powers.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
William Kyle McReynolds
A funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ivy Cemetery.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Lynn Puckett
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery.