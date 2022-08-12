R.C. Olive
R.C. Olive, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
He was born Dec. 9, 1935, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Hershell Olive and Jewell Page Olive.
He was a retired farmer, and a member/trustee of the Church of the Living God Temple #347.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Hutcherson Olive; two daughters, Tammie Ynette Olive and Shelia Olive; seven sisters; and three brothers.
Mr. Olive is survived by two daughters, Diane Olive Perry and husband Donald of Murray and Tavia Olive of Benton; two sons, Ronnie Olive of Murray and Glendale Olive of Mayfield; three sisters, Verlyn Gaines of Murray, Zora Sanders of Murray and Donna Diaz of New York; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Michael Cowan officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Johnny Moss ‘Tossy’ Morganti
Johnny Moss “Tossy” Morganti, 91, departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Clinton, Kentucky, to Cecil Ray Morganti and Mamie Owens Morganti. He was given the nickname “Tossy” by his grandfather which stuck with him all his life and was called Tossy by many who knew him. Johnny was a barber all his working years. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, where he was served as the barber on a ship near the end of the Korean War. He owned several barber shops including Rofflers Family Haircare with his wife Jane for 28 years. After suffering a stroke in 2005, he retired from barbering after 58 years. He was a member of University Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant son; one infant great-grandson; and one brother.
Johnny is survived by his wife Jane Morganti of Murray; two sons, Tony Morganti and wife Dawn of Mayfield and Jamey Morganti and wife Julie of Calloway County; six grandchildren, 10 great -randchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Beech Grove Cemetery with Richard Youngblood officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Jefferson ‘Jeff’ Durham
Mr. Jefferson “Jeff” Durham, 52, of Murray passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Jeff was born June 14, 1970, in Murray, KY, to David Durham and the late Pamela Boggess Buchanan. He was a member at Almo Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife, Rhonda Crystal Butler Durham of Murray, KY; two sons, John and Hamp Durham of Murray; his father, David Durham (Nancy) of The Villages, FL; mother in law, Beverly Paschall of Murray; mother-in-law, Betty Butler of Murray.
In addition to his mother, Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hamp and Doris Jean Boggess; fathers-in-law, Randy Butler and Pat Pashcall and grandfather-in-law, Robert Butler.
The family will receive visitors between 11AM-1:30PM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.A private graveside is scheduled, Eddie Mallonee will officiate.
In lieu of flowers may be made to: The Memorial Trust Fund for John and Hamp Durham, c/o Lake Chem Federal Credit Union, Hwy 641 N. Murray, KY 42071.
Guy Cunningham
Guy Cunningham, 93, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Canterfield Assisted Living Center in Ocala.
He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Albert Cunningham and Ruth Colley Cunningham.
He worked at the Tappan Stove Plant for 25 years prior to becoming a residential contractor, and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Mitchell Cunningham; sisters, Arlene Burkeen and Pauline Buchanan; and brothers, Garnett Cunningham, Roy Cunningham and W.A. (Dub) Cunningham.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Linda Taylor and husband Norm of Ocala; two sons, Allen Cunningham and wife Julia of Davie (Ft. Lauderdale), Florida, and Guy Mitchell Cunningham and wife Mary Carol of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Christopher Cunningham and wife Hilary, Kayla Staley and husband Caleb, and Alex Cunningham; four great-grandchildren, Cooper Cunningham, Owen Staley, Evan Staley and Aiden Staley.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns and Korey Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Albert James ‘A.J.’ Norris
Albert James “A.J.” Norris, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Wareham, Massachusetts, to Fred A. Norris and Gladys Ray Norris.
He retired after 59 years of service from IBEW in New Mexico and was a U.S. Navy and Air National Guard veteran. In addition, he was a member of the VFW in Illinois.
Mr. Norris is survived by his wife, Anne Norris of Murray, whom he married March 14, 1987, in New Jersey; three daughters, T.K. Norris of New Mexico, Anne Marie Ramos of New Jersey and Bella Rivera of Kentucky; four sons, Albert J. Norris Jr. of New Mexico, Chuck Norris of Arizona, Raymond Norris and husband Bill Redenius of Arizona and Joseph Podzielny and wife Carol of Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Romero and husband Mike, Theresa Swan and husband Drew, Stephanie Ramos, Justin Ramos, Carlos Cartagena Jr., Amanda Larkin and Michael Pellagatti; and three great-grandchildren, Julieanna, Mason and Maverick.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andy Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Carolyn Murdock Bowen
Carolyn Murdock Bowen, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 1, 1947, in Murray, to Billy Murdock and Jean Adams Murdock, who preceded her in death.
She was a retired finance manager in the automotive Industry, and a member of Antioch Church of Christ. She also attended the Williams Chapel Church of Christ, Lone Oak Church of Christ and Hilldale Church of Christ.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her her husband, Tony Bowen of Murray; two daughters, Melissa Johnson and husband Tim of Murray and Amanda Goodwin and husband Mike of Murray; two step-daughters, Kristi Bowen of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jennifer Bowen of Auburn, Illinois; one son, Michael Manning and wife Gidget of Murray; one step-son, Anthony Bowen II of Auburn; two brothers, Nelson Murdock and wife Audrey of Pensacola, Florida, and Ray Murdock and wife Debbie of Murray; 11 grandchildren, Reghan Peeler, Ryan Johnson, Sammy Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Marcus Manning and wife Ashley, Nicholas Manning and wife Alexis, Makana Gifford, Aiden Goodwin, Anthony Bowen III, Keiara Bowen and Victoria Bowen; and six great-grandchildren, Karlee Peeler, Noah Carrigan, Grayson Johnson, Miles Manning, Jaxson Bowen and Tristan Bowen.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial followed in Salem Cemetery in Lynn Grove. Visitation for family and friends was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy go to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Il. 60601.
Mary Bray Love Johnson West
Mary Bray Love Johnson West, 104, died June 7, 2022, in Vero Beach, Florida.
She was born Jan. 3, 1918, on a farm in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bonnie Bray (father) and Emma Outland (mother), who preceded her in death.
She had three brothers, Cody Bray, twins Euel Bray and Buel Bray; and two sisters, Betty Louise Bray and Gaynell Bray. Her father died when she was young, and Mary helped raise her brothers and sisters. Her sister, Betty Louise, moved to Detroit, Michigan, to earn money for the family back in Kentucky and left her young daughter, Oylinda Sue, in Mary's care. A few years later, Mary and Oylinda Sue followed Betty Louise to Detroit where Mary found work as a seamstress. Eventually, she became a very accomplished beautician and operated her own shop in Birmingham, Michigan, near Detroit.
She was married three times, first to Hubert Love in Detroit, Michigan; then after he passed away, she married Raymond Johnson in Fort Lauderdale Florida; and after after his passing, married Reginald West, also in Fort Lauderdale.
Mary is survived by Hubert Love’s son from his first marriage, Hu Love and wife Carolyn Love of Woodstock, Georgia; and their children, Brandy Love, Randy Love, Rocky Morris, Penny Brown, Al Morris and Lorna Sexton; her sister Betty Louise’s son-in-law, William E. Ross of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and his children, Keith Ross of Warwick, Massachusetts and Ross, of Broken Arrow.
Lowther Funeral Home in Vero Beach, Florida, handled the cremation and Mary is interred in Forest Home Cemetery in Ft. Lauderdale, alongside Raymond Johnson and close to Hubert Love. Mary was wonderful to all her relatives and brought joy and a loving attitude to all she did. She will be greatly missed.