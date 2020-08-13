Coel 'Junior' Compton
Coel “Junior” Compton, 84, of the Kirksey community in Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Coel Compton Sr. and Irene Mitcheson Compton.
He was a retired farmer and was in the construction business. He was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church and the Adult 1 Sunday school class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Cain Compton, who died Oct. 10, 2017; one granddaughter, Tabetha Shelton, who died in 1991; and one brother, Clayton Compton, who died in 1960.
Mr. Compton is survived by three daughters, Cindy Cossey and husband Danny of Murray, Cillia Alexander and husband David of Farmington and Ginger Overbey and husband Kenny of Murray; two sisters, Linda Bynum and husband Larry of Hopkinsville and Carolyn Thorn and husband Raymond of Benton; three grandchildren, Erica Livingston and husband Rob of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Ben Cossey and wife Nikki of Murray and Trent Cossey and wife Traci of Murray; and seven great- grandchildren, Max and Miles Cossey, Henry, Coelton and Lillia Livingston, and Braxton and Chance Cossey; and a special friend, Zennette Newsome of Farmington.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Kirksey Baptist Church with Charles Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 39, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Denise Burnett
Denise Burnett, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 2. 1960, in Paducah, to Shirley Sue Bell Shoukletovich and James Howard Kilgore. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, and a sister, Johnna Hendrix.
Mr. Burnett is survived her son, Dustin Burnett of Murray; her daughter, Kayla Fires of Benton; her mother, Shirley Shoukletovich of Eddyville; a sister, Kennae Fenton of Eddyville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
