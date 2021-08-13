Charles Phillip Harris
Charles Phillip Harris of Murray, Kentucky died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Jan. 22, 1967, in Paragould, Arkansas, to Jess Harris and Sylvia Lemmons Harris, who preceded him in death.
He was the plant manager at HempWood in Murray, and was of Baptist faith.
Mr. Harris is survived by his significant other, whom he considered his wife, Lucy Jameson of Murray; two daughters, Amber Combs and husband Tyler of Hoxie, Arkansas, and Brittany Morris and husband Christopher of Murray; one stepdaughter, Morgan Stocklen of Murray; one stepson, Jessie Henson of Hardin; one brother, Ron Harris and wife Jerree of Paragould; three grandchildren, Jesse Harris, Sophie Morris and Sabrina Morris; and soon-to-be granddaughter, Sylvia Combs; and several extended family members and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kevin Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Re-Life, c/o Jamey Jameson, 80 Judicial Drive, Benton, KY 42025, https://re-life.us/.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald D. Carroll
Ronald D. Carroll, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Murray to Barber Carroll and Margaret Louise Evans Carroll.
He retired from Wal-Mart in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Elmo Thornton.
Mr. Carroll is survived by his wife, Glenda Kaye Canady Carroll; whom he married April 3, 1970, in Murray; two sons, Steven Allen Carroll and wife Kelley of Murray and Michael Lynn Carroll of Murray; one sister, Ramona Mileham of Murray; one brother, Joe Thornton and wife Marilyn of Murray; three grandchildren, Chase Andrew Carroll of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Autumn Rogers of Murray and Erica Rogers of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.