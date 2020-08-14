Jimmy Harris Ford
Jimmy Harris Ford, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was the beloved husband of the late Pansy Rebecca Dick Ford for 49 years.
He was born Jan. 21, 1936, to Alpha Roosevelt and Dollie Mae Ford of Lynn Grove, who preceded him in death.
Jimmy's passion for medicine and serving others was evident in his daily life as he doled out advice and encouragement with every prescription. He valued the special relationships he held with his patients who entrusted him with their care. A pharmacist for 51 years, he held a deep regard for his fellow pharmacists and the physicians with whom he collaborated. He worked tirelessly alongside the love his life, Pansy, as they built their family-owned pharmacy serving their customers at Wallis Drug Store and at skilled nursing facilities in Western Kentucky. He was extremely honored to be an active part of the vibrant businesses on Murray's court square. Determined to preserve the tradition of the pharmacy soda fountain, he relished the fact that folks would drive many miles to enjoy his store's freshly squeezed orange-aids or zingers.
He believed in the power of simple acts of kindness and served as a role model for his family as he quietly helped those in need, especially those who could not afford medications or other necessities. He was a loyal and thoughtful friend. Jimmy loved being a Murrayan and after his retirement, published a compilation of his musings on the life, leaders and townspeople of the city. He also served as a deacon at the University Church of Christ and Glendale Road Church of Christ and gained much strength from the fellowship. Jimmy's pride and joy was his family. Although "his girls" lived far away, he was a vital part of their lives with daily calls to stay abreast of their latest developments and provide loving support and guidance. He enjoyed coming for long visits, especially to Cape Cod where he delighted in playing with his grandchildren and feasting on lobster and to the D.C. area where he was inspired by national landmarks and added to his strong knowledge of past American presidents.
His devotion, mentorship, and uplifting spirit will be sorely missed by them all, including his daughters Teresa Ford Chope of Boston, Massachusetts, and Marla Ford of Bethesda, Maryland; his son-in-law Douglas Chope; and four grandchildren, Katherine Clasby Chope, Douglas Ford Chope, Sallie Lawrence Chope and Evelyn Ford Moroscak.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale, Garry Evans and William Looney officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Glendale Road Church of Christ Benevolent Fund, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071, or the Jimmy H. Ford Pre-Pharmacy Scholarship Fund, ℅ the Murray State University Foundation, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071. Check memo line should read, In memory of Jimmy H. Ford.
Max Manning
Max Manning, 80, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Lynn Grove, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Dogwood Bend Assisted Living in Clarksville.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Carol Lee
Carol Lee, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, with her children by her side.
She was born Dec. 18, 1954, in Bartow, Florida, to Robert D. and Nancy Burt and her grandmother, Lula Walker.
In addition to her parents and grandmother, she was preceded in death by her son, James Shannon Lee.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her loving husband, Leamon Lee Sr. of Murray, whom she married Oct. 1, 1983; her six children, Leamon Lee, Cassie Burgess (Toby), Elvis Lee (Tammy), Trisha McCuiston (Mark), Sarah Strickland (Brian), and Leamon Lee Jr. (Georgana); 16 grandchildren, Austin and Abby Thomas, Joseph and Preston Pridemore, Tyler Beane, Joshua Lee (Heather), Allyson Burgess, Paige and Reese Lee, Issac Kennedy, Chloe Lee, Trenton Brandon, Chaeli and Justin Strickland, and Dominic Lee; one great-grandchild, Seth William Beane; a sister, Linda Yearry who she loved dearly; a niece, Gail Thomas (Kevil); nephews, Robert Yearry (Carrie), Joseph Yearry (Abbey) and Gary (Angie) Yearry; and a lifelong friend, Linda Walker.
She was blessed with a large family that she loved and enjoyed spending time with.
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Calvary Temple Church.
