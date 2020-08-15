Max Edward Manning
Max Edward Manning, 80, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of the Lynn Grove community in Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Dogwood Bend Assisted Living in Clarksville, Tennessee.
He was born March 20, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He retired from Trimac in Calvert City, and was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Manning and Odell Cooper Manning Kemp, and one sister, Emma Lee Bazzell.
Mr. Manning is survived by his wife, Glinda Manning of Clarksville, whom he married May 1, 1998; one daughter, Connie Smith of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Wendy Lipscomb and husband Owen of Nashville, Tennessee, and Christi Richardson and husband Dave of Powder Springs, Georgia; one brother, Bobby Manning and wife Faye of Murray; a sister-in-law, Deanna Gholson of Clarksville; a brother-in-law, Roger Cooper and wife Mary Janice of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Jacob C. Smith and Grant Smith, both of Sunrise Beach; and four stepgrandchildren, Owen Lipscomb Jr. and wife Trivette of Atlanta, Georgia, Warren Lipscomb of Nashville and Nate Richardson and Wade Richardson, both of Powder Springs.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug.16, 2020, at Salem Cemetery with Dr. Larry Salmon officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Jo Baker
Bonnie Jo Baker, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug.14, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Abe and Ruth Hall Baker, who preceded her in death.
She worked as an airline attendant for United Airlines and Eastern Airlines. Later, she moved to Murray where she spent the last 20 years, and began driving a taxi. In addition, she held a job as an election judge, of which she loved. She was of the Jewish faith.
Ms. Baker is survived by a son, James Hurless of Allen, Texas; a daughter, Rebecca Hurless of Ashland, Virginia; two sisters, Barbara L. Baker of Indianapolis and Beverly A. Berman of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren, Ashlie and Shaun Finley; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.