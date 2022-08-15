Ernest Joe Stonecipher Jr.
Ernest Joe Stonecipher Jr., 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 24, 1927, in Centralia, Illinois, to Ernest Joe Stonecipher Sr. and Thelma Shaffer Stonecipher.
He retired as an agent for the Standard Oil Company and, after retiring, worked for Centralia Propane Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Centralia, and was a loyal member of the Order of Moose and Elks Lodges.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Wham, and one brother, C.W. Stonecipher.
Mr. Stonecipher is survived by his wife, Alta Nadine Stonecipher of Murray, whom he married Aug. 1, 1948, in Centralia; one daughter, Christie Stonecipher Cistola of Centralia; one son, Ernest Joe Stonecipher III and wife Dana of Murray; five grandchildren, Sean Stonecipher and wife Stacey, Shea Lowe and husband Scott, Kacee Barrow and husband Landon, Andrew Cistola and wife Hannah, and Nicholas Cistola and wife Amanda; and nine great-grandchildren, Sayde Lowe, Sayler Lowe, Chase Stonecipher, Brylee Barrow, Layla Barrow, Adalynn Barrow, Frankie Cistola, Kimber Cistola and Rylan Cistola.
A graveside service will be at noon Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the chapel of the Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia with Tom Clendenen officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in the chapel of Hillcrest Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, Attn: Help House, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, Kaskaskia College Foundation, (Subject Line), Veterans Tribute, 27210 College Road, Centralia, IL 62801, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
R.C. Olive
R.C. Olive, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
He was born Dec. 9, 1935, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Hershell Olive and Jewell Page Olive.
He was a retired farmer, and a member/trustee of the Church of the Living God Temple #347.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Hutcherson Olive; two daughters, Tammie Ynette Olive and Shelia Olive; seven sisters; and three brothers.
Mr. Olive is survived by two daughters, Diane Olive Perry and husband Donald of Murray and Tavia Olive of Benton; two sons, Ronnie Olive of Murray and Glendale Olive of Mayfield; three sisters, Verlyn Gaines of Murray, Zora Sanders of Murray and Donna Diaz of New York; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Michael Cowan officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Johnny Moss ‘Tossy’ Morganti
Johnny Moss “Tossy” Morganti, 91, departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris, Tennessee.
He was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Clinton, Kentucky, to Cecil Ray Morganti and Mamie Owens Morganti. He was given the nickname “Tossy” by his grandfather which stuck with him all his life and was called Tossy by many who knew him. Johnny was a barber all his working years. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, where he was served as the barber on a ship near the end of the Korean War. He owned several barber shops including Rofflers Family Haircare with his wife Jane for 28 years. After suffering a stroke in 2005, he retired from barbering after 58 years. He was a member of University Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant son; one infant great-grandson; and one brother.
Johnny is survived by his wife Jane Morganti of Murray; two sons, Tony Morganti and wife Dawn of Mayfield and Jamey Morganti and wife Julie of Calloway County; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial graveside service was at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Beech Grove Cemetery with Richard Youngblood officiating. Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Jefferson ‘Jeff’ Durham
Mr. Jefferson Hampton Durham, 52, of Murray passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Jeff was born June 14, 1970, in Auburn, Indiana to David Durham and the late Pamela Boggess Buchanan. He was a member at Almo Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory are wife, Rhonda Crystal Butler Durham of Murray, KY; two sons, John and Hamp Durham of Murray; his father, David Durham (Nancy) of The Villages, FL; mother in law, Beverly Paschall of Murray; mother-in-law, Betty Butler of Murray.
In addition to his mother, Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hamp and Doris Jean Boggess; fathers-in-law, Randy Butler and Pat Paschall and grandfather-in-law, Robert Butler.
The family will receive visitors between 11AM-1:30 PM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray, KY 42071.
A private graveside is scheduled. Eddie Mallonee will officiate.
In lieu of flowers may be made to: The Memorial Trust Fund for John and Hamp Durham, c/o Lake Chem Federal Credit Union, Hwy 641 N. Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Jeff Durham by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Pearly D. McClure
Pearly D. McClure, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.