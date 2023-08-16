Brenda Kay Hurt
Brenda Kay Hurt, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 20, 1962, in Murray to Franklin Miller and Josephine Bolt Miller.
She had a servant's heart and dedicated her life to caring for others. Brenda worked as a registered nurse for 37 years at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and 19 years at Baptist Health-Paducah, where she shared her passion between the hospitals. More than anything, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kerry David Hurt; and four brothers, Tom Miller, Mark Miller, Robert Miller and Donnie Miller.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Kayla Neal of Almo; her son, Cole Hurt of New Concord; two sisters, Linda Canup of Melber and Nancy Evans (Russell) of Murray; two brothers, Joseph Miller (Janet) and Johnny Miller (Gail), all of Murray; six grandchildren, Kylie Hurt, Camden Hurt, Addison Neal, Kendell Neal, Case Neal and Jack Neal.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m Thursday, Aug.17, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Gore Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Morrow Hart
Wanda Morrow Hart, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.