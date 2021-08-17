Allen Mann
Allen Mann, 64, known to many as "Bunny" or "Tree,” died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born May 4, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, to Cyrus and Willie-Jean Mann.
He transferred to Murray State in the late 1970s and played basketball for the Racers at Murray State University.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Mann, and a sister, Joyce Ann Brown.
Allen is survived by a son, Allen Bernard Jenkins, "BJ,” of Detroit, Michigan; a daughter, Courtney Challyis Hamilton and husband Marcus of Murray; five brothers, Victor Mann and wife Tjwanna of Detroit, Jeffrey Mann, Cyrus Leon Mann Jr., Sam Simmons and Tyrus Mann; four sisters, Lynn Rose Lewis of San Diego, California, Vicky Mann-Lee and husband Ernest of Detroit, Jessica Shawn Mann of Gunstown, Mississippi, and Terri Jacobs and husband Leonard Sr. of Georgia; grandchildren, Kiersten Hamilton, Marcus Hamilton Jr., Allen Bernard Jenkins Jr.; extended family, Pearl Kinel, Yvette Rutledge and Wanetta Buck; a special friend, Pamela Catar of Killeen, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Marcus Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to help with funeral expenses, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ethan Harrell
Ethan Harrell, 19, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Sikeston, Missouri.
Ethan was born in Murray on March 7, 2002.
He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church and graduated from New Covenant in May 2021. He was employed by Dixieland Lawn Service.
Ethan is survived by his mother, Tammy Treas Adair (Joey) of Almo; his father, William "Doug" Harrell (Karen) of Murray; grandparents, Ron and Barbara Trembley and Steve and Pam Treas, all of Murray; great-grandmother, Marcile Treas of Murray; a brother, Marcus Harrell (Rachel) of Murray; a sister, Autumn Robinson (Jeremy) of Puryear, Tennessee; stepsisters, Summer and Mia Adair of Murray; stepbrother, Micaiah Adair of Springfield, Tennessee; uncles, Brad Treas (April) of South Carolina, Barry Harrell (April) and Josh Harrell, both of Murray; an aunt, Stephanie Black; cousins, Hayden, Natalie and Ryan Treas, Jake, Austin, Rachel and Christopher Black, Alexis, Ben, Andrew, Faith, Elizabeth and Jordan Harrell.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Ann Thorn
Carolyn Ann Thorn, 75, of Benton, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home.
She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Raymond Thorn Jr.
Carolyn met Junior in her freshman year at Calloway County High School. During their senior year, they eloped to Dresden, Tennessee, on Sept. 27, 1963.
She was known as Nanny to her grandchildren and loved being with them. She especially loved going to yard sales with her grandson and sewing with her granddaughter.
She was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church and served in many positions. In recent years, she visited Hardin Baptist Church with her husband and sons’ family. She loved to sew and garden. She worked for nearly 20 years at Sager Glove in Murray where she became supervisor of all plant operations including a staff of 300 workers. In later years, she retired as lead pharmacy technician at Pulmodose of Murray.
She was the daughter of Coel and Irene Mitchuson Compton.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers Coel Compton Jr. and Clayton Compton.
Carolyn is survived by her son Keith Thorn (Schana) of Brewers; two grandchildren: Jacob (Krystyn) of Lexington and Jayden of Brewers; and one sister Linda Bynum (Larry) of Hopkinsville.
The funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Carolyn’s cousins, Terry Mitchuson and Danny Mitchuson will officiate, and burial will follow in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, and from 10 am.m. on the day of the funeral at the funeral home. The family requests that masks be worn at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kirksey Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Cillia Alexander, P.O. Box 39, Kirksey, KY 42054; or Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice, 225 Medical Center Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Philip Schooley
Philip Schooley, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.