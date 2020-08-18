Randy Garland
Randy Garland, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 6, 1961, in Murray, to Billy Gene and Dorothy Dean Carroll Garland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Gene Garland; a son, Brandon Garland; and grandparents, Fred and Modena Carroll and Marvin and Pauline Garland.
Randy is survived by two daughters, Chance Garland and Mya Garland, both of Largo, Florida; his mother and stepfather, Dorothy Dean and Jimmy Cochran of Murray; grandsons, Bryson and Braxton Wacker of Seminole, Florida; a brother, Rick Garland wife Donna of Fulton; nephews, Justin Garland and wife Terri and Josh Garland and wife Julia, all of Murray, and Mason Garland of Fulton.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Gary Vacca officiating.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Kendall
Joan Kendall, 81, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of University Church of Christ and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Kendall; one brother, Tim Smith; her father, Euel Smith; her mother, Opal Hainley Smith Pritchett; and one son, Terry Kendall.
Mrs. Kendall is survived by one son, Michael Kendall of Mayfield; two daughters, Cindy (Randy) Riley and Julie (Lester) Schramer, both of Mayfield; a stepsister, Nancy Adair of Mayfield; a sister-in-law, Zenette Newsome of Farmington; a daughter-in-law, Rita Goatley of Graves County; six grandchildren, Adam Kendall, James (Kelsey) Kendall, Acey Riley, Karlee Riley, Ethan Riley and Callie Riley; and two great-grandchildren, Koen Kendall and Ezra Kendall.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Richard Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Adam Kendall, James Kendall, Acey Riley, Ethan Riley, Stacey Smith and Johnny Kendall. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Smith, Chett Smith, Todd Smith, Reece Smith, Charles Kendall, Roger Kendall and Dwain Overby.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Olive Cemetery Fund, 893 Kendall Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Blane Wallace
Larry Blane Wallace, 55, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Paris Christian Center and worked for Lowes Home Improvement. He was preceded in death by father, RE Wallace; his mother, Velma Young Wallace; brothers, Ronnie Edward Wallace, Doug Wallace and Freddie Wallace; and a sister, Wanda Sue Elliott.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Marsh Wallace of Murray; brothers, Hughie Wallace and Timmy Wallace, both of Benton; and a sister, Elaine Turner of Benton.
A memorial service will be held on his farm at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Max Edward Manning
Max Edward Manning, 80, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of the Lynn Grove community in Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Dogwood Bend Assisted Living in Clarksville, Tennessee.
He was born March 20, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky.
He retired from Trimac in Calvert City, and was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Manning and Odell Cooper Manning Kemp, and one sister, Emma Lee Bazzell.
Mr. Manning is survived by his wife, Glinda Manning of Clarksville, whom he married May 1, 1998; one daughter, Connie Smith of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Wendy Lipscomb and husband Owen of Nashville, Tennessee, and Christi Richardson and husband Dave of Powder Springs, Georgia; one brother, Bobby Manning and wife Faye of Murray; a sister-in-law, Deanna Gholson of Clarksville; a brother-in-law, Roger Cooper and wife Mary Janice of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Jacob C. Smith and Grant Smith, both of Sunrise Beach; and four stepgrandchildren, Owen Lipscomb Jr. and wife Trivette of Atlanta, Georgia, Warren Lipscomb of Nashville and Nate Richardson and Wade Richardson, both of Powder Springs.
A graveside service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug.16, 2020, at Salem Cemetery with Dr. Larry Salmon officiating. Burial followed. Visitation was from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Jo Baker
Bonnie Jo Baker, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug.14, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Abe and Ruth Hall Baker, who preceded her in death.
She worked as an airline attendant for United Airlines and Eastern Airlines. Later, she moved to Murray where she spent the last 20 years, and began driving a taxi. In addition, she held a job as an election judge, of which she loved. She was of the Jewish faith.
Ms. Baker is survived by a son, James Hurless of Allen, Texas; a daughter, Rebecca Hurless of Ashland, Virginia; two sisters, Barbara L. Baker of Indianapolis and Beverly A. Berman of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren, Ashlie and Shaun Finley; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Constance 'Connie' Walker
Constance "Connie" Walker, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Ronald D. Duff
Ronald D. Duff, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Houston County Community Hospital in Erin, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.