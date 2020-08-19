Ronald D. Duff
Ronald D. Duff, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Houston County Community Hospital in Erin, Tennessee.
He was born July 26, 1945, in Hammond, Indiana, to Roy F. Duff and Grace Hostetler Duff, who preceded him in death.
He retired from AT&T as a service manager. Following his retirement, he was the dairy and frozen food manager at Food Giant for a short time. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and a member of the American Legion Post #73 in Murray.
Mr. Duff is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Guinee Duff of Murray, whom he married April 17, 1971, in Crown Point, Indiana; four daughters, Sherri Dickerson and husband Richard of Madisonville, Dawn Schade and husband David of Murray, Patty Bookout and husband Butch and Kathy Schoenhoff and husband Bill, all of Wichita, Kansas,; two sons, Brian Duff and wife Lori and Thomas Duff and wife Rhonda, all of Murray; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #73. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Connie Walker
Connie Walker, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 4, 1943 in Herrin, Illinois, to Russell Clark and Wilma Rushing Clark.
She was a housewife and attended Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Walker; a sister, Kay McKnight; and a sister-in-law, Betty Stephenson.
Mrs. Walker is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Mulkey Town Cemetery in Mulkey Town, Illinois. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Virginia Giles Buchanan
Virginia Giles Buchanan, 96, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Sept. 17, 1923, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Elvin C. Giles and Ruth Lovett Giles.
She retired from Fisher-Price and was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Paul V. Buchanan, who died in 1994; and a nephew, Lee Giles.
Mrs. Buchanan is survived by one brother, B.H. “Huz” Giles and wife Janette of Fulton; one niece, Jenny Wood and husband Jackie of Almo; great-nieces and great-nephews, Mike Wood, Amy Saalwaechter, John Giles, LeeAnn Thomas, Elvin Giles and Elyssa Giles; and numerous, great-great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow.
Harold Morton
Harold Morton, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his residence.
Janie S. Underwood
Janie S. Underwood, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Joan Kendall
Joan Kendall, 81, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of University Church of Christ and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Kendall; one brother, Tim Smith; her father, Euel Smith; her mother, Opal Hainley Smith Pritchett; and one son, Terry Kendall.
Mrs. Kendall is survived by one son, Michael Kendall of Mayfield; two daughters, Cindy (Randy) Riley and Julie (Lester) Schramer, both of Mayfield; a stepsister, Nancy Adair of Mayfield; a sister-in-law, Zenette Newsome of Farmington; a daughter-in-law, Rita Goatley of Graves County; six grandchildren, Adam Kendall, James (Kelsey) Kendall, Acey Riley, Karlee Riley, Ethan Riley and Callie Riley; and two great-grandchildren, Koen Kendall and Ezra Kendall.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Richard Youngblood officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Adam Kendall, James Kendall, Acey Riley, Ethan Riley, Stacey Smith and Johnny Kendall. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Smith, Chett Smith, Todd Smith, Reece Smith, Charles Kendall, Roger Kendall and Dwain Overby.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Olive Cemetery Fund, 893 Kendall Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Randy Garland
Randy Garland, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 6, 1961, in Murray, to Billy Gene and Dorothy Dean Carroll Garland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Gene Garland; a son, Brandon Garland; and grandparents, Fred and Modena Carroll and Marvin and Pauline Garland.
Randy is survived by two daughters, Chance Garland and Mya Garland, both of Largo, Florida; his mother and stepfather, Dorothy Dean and Jimmy Cochran of Murray; grandsons, Bryson and Braxton Wacker of Seminole, Florida; a brother, Rick Garland wife Donna of Fulton; nephews, Justin Garland and wife Terri and Josh Garland and wife Julia, all of Murray, and Mason Garland of Fulton.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Gary Vacca officiating.
