Charles Dale Enoch
Charles Dale Enoch, 63, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 24, 1958, in Paris, Tennessee, at the Henry County Hospital to Rex and Margarette Enoch.
He had been a truck driver since he graduated from high school. The last company he worked for was Milan Express out of Milan, Tennessee, having spent 21 years with this company. He attended Green Plains Church of Christ where he was a song leader. He loved riding the highways and interstates of America, seeing the sights of our beautiful country. When his youngest brother, Larry, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, he along with brother, Steve, drove Larry in an RV to several of his bucket list destinations. He had a giving heart and an unconditional love for his family.
He was preceded in death by parents.
Charles is survived by his wife, Betty Enoch of Hazel; brothers, Steve Enoch of Hazel and Larry Enoch and wife Teresa of Murray; and seven nieces and nephews who lovingly deemed him "Uncle Turtles;" and four great-nieces of which Zoe called him "Pappy Charles."
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with John Sales officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the the funeral home.
Larry Dale Barrow
Larry Dale Barrow of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Feb. 3, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky,to Finis Clinton Barrow and Edna Earl Mathis Barrow.
He retired from the Goodyear Plant in Union City, Tennessee, and was a member of New Providence Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dan O’Neal Barrow; grandparents, Finis Henry Barrow, Florence Wofford Barrow, Curn Mathis and Edith Sills Mathis; his father and mother-in-law, Rudy Hunter Bucy and Myrtie Helen Hendrick Bucy; two sisters-in-law, Jenna Tripp Bucy and Lavina Bucy; one brother-in-law, Bob Bucy; and several aunts and uncles.
Mr. Barrow is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Ann Bucy Barrow of Murray, whom he married Feb. 14, 1970, in Murray; one daughter, Shellie Anne Barrow (Tim Cunningham) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one son, Kevin Dale Barrow of Murray; two brothers, Flenoy Barrow (Loretta) of Murray and David Barrow (Brenda) of Murray; four grandchildren, Alanna Nicole Rogers of Tulsa, Aaron Young Rogers of Tulsa, Talitha Dawn Cunningham Heatley (Justin) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Seth Andrew Lee of Murray; two great-grandchildren, Aviana Anice Perry of Tulsa and Legend O’Mari Nance of Tulsa; brother-in-law, Jimmy Bucy of Murray; sister-in-law, Zandra Bailey of Murray; four aunts, Sybil Barrow of Murray, Sue Sills of Murray, Evelyn Mathis of Paris, Tennessee, and Janet Mathis of Calvert City; one uncle, Ned Mathis (Julie) of Murray; and nine nieces, nine nephews, and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale and Carson Barrow officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
David Denham
David Denham, 56, of Irving, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Plano, Texas.
He was born Jan. 31, 1965, in Providence, Kentucky, to Dr. Herbert Denham and Shirley Brannon Denham.
He was a 1983 graduate of Murray High School and later attended Murray State University. He was a marketing and business owner in the Dallas- Fort Worth Texas area and served in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Mr. Denham is survived by two daughters, Sarah Denham Bogard and husband Kenny and Kaitlyn Denham Speed and husband Justin, all of Murray; two brothers, Mark Denham and wife Leslie of Franklin, Tennessee, and John Denham and wife Lori of Murray; two grandchildren, Harrison Bogard and Maria Speed; maternal aunt, Marlene Wallace of Lone Oak; maternal uncle, Robert Brannon of Nashville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Operation Kindness, 3201 Earhart Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006.
Glenn VanSickle
Glenn VanSickle, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 10, 1951, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
He was a graduate of Lehigh University with a B.S. in electrical engineering. He was a retired electrical engineer in the nuclear power industry. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church, and chairman of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Center Board.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert VanSickle.
Mr. VanSickle is survived by his wife, Carol Shaw VanSickle of Murray, whom he married Oct. 19, 1981, in Oakland, Maryland; his mother, Doris VanSickle of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Kelly Costanzo (Frank) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tammy Steiger (Dave) of Butler, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Miner (Eric) of St. Augustine, Florida; one son, Adam VanSickle of Paducah; two sisters, Judy Golden of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Janet Lewis (Gordy) of Florida; seven grandchildren, Kaylin Ferguson, BJ Miner, Sarah Ferguson, Austin Miner, Allison VanSickle, Spencer VanSickle and Elizabeth Costanzo; and one great-grandchild, Maverick Miner.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Andy Harrell officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens, 607 Poplar St., Suite D, Murray, KY 42071.
Thomas Rendek
Thomas Rendek, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 25, 1963, to John and Shirley Drinkard Rendek, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Lenexa, Kansas. He was an avid foodie and loved to cook for his family. He had a passion for music and playing guitar. He retired from the Murray Independent School District in 2019 as Director of Pupil Personnel.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kara Rendek of Murray; a daughter, Alixandria Orrick and husband AJ of Overland Park, Kansas; stepdaughters, Ashly Thompson and husband Ryan and Cydney Clere, all of Murray; a brother, Steve Rendek and wife Jennifer of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren, Isabella, Emma, Carson, Cameron, Hannah, Henlee and Oaklin; and three nieces, Sophia, Gabriella and Tatiana.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Kathy Adams
Kathy Adams, 68, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born March 9, 1953, in Benton, Kentucky, to Johnny and Wanda Jones Keeling.
She retired from Sportable Scoreboards in Murray, and she was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Ann Keeling.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband, Frankie Adams, of Dexter, whom she married June 14, 1980, at Palestine United Methodist Church; two daughters, Ashley Adams of Murray and Amanda Adams of Dexter; one sister, Sharon Gossum and husband David of Benton; one brother, Johnny Keith Keeling and fiancé Pam McClain of Benton; one brother-in-law, Donnie Adams of Dexter; two sisters-in-law, Marion Mattingly and husband Joe of Trenton and Sharion Meloan and husband Ross of Murray; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Allbritten, Richard Burkeen and Robert McKinney officiating. Burial followed in Palestine Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Kentucky/West Virginia Chapter, 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 40218, or to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Wade R. Campbell
Wade R. Campbell, 68, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
He was born Aug. 6, 1952, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Willis R. Campbell and Margaret Ostlund Campbell.
He retired from the state of Kentucky in the highway department, and was of Methodist faith. In addition, he was a Freemason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Georgeann Sanders, and one brother, Kyle Campbell.
Mr. Campbell is survived by one brother, Dr. John Campbell and wife Sharon of Orange Beach, Alabama; one brother-in-law, Dennis Sanders of New Concord; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Jerry L. Beane
Jerry L. Beane, 79, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Henry County Medical Center Emergency Room.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Troy Beane and Mary Lynville Beane.
He worked as a barber at Bold and Beautiful of Camden for a number of years, afterwards, running his own shop in Henry. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
On Sept. 25, 1964, he married Barbara Anne Smith Beane and she preceded him in death on Feb. 10, 2011.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Teddy and Aleta Beane.
Mr. Beane is survived by his daughter, Tisha L. Beane of Jackson, Tennessee; his son, Jerry "Hoss" Beane of Paris; grandchildren, Skye Beane, Ashley (Doug) Brockwell, Katarina Krezinski, Nikita Floyd, Dakota (Kevin) Guffey and Matthew Osburn; great-grandchildren, Hunter Cannon, Ryleigh Kovacs, Heidi Beane, Isabel Williams, Daisy Brockwell, Mason Brockwell, Kiefer Garrison, Teisha Bobo, Khloe Krezinski, Journey Krezinski, Kaylee Floyd, Lyrica Floyd, Madalynn Guffey, Ana'Leigh Guffey, Carson Osburn and Oliver Osburn; special friend, Joan Morgan; his best friend, FOXY; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at McEvoy Funeral Home with Wilbur Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris and after 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, until the service hour.
Lynn Puckett
Lynn Puckett, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home.
