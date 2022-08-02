Thomas Clay Underwood
Thomas Clay Underwood, 67 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 12, 1954, in Murray, Kentucky, to Hobert and Martha (Key) Underwood.
He was retired sheet metal mechanic with Southern Sheetmetal in Murray, and was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Micah Underwood; and a brother, Keith Underwood.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Beverly (Allbritten) Underwood of New Concord; children, Marty Underwood of New Concord, Daniel Underwood of Puryear, Tennessee, and Crystal Yearry of New Concord; a brother, Jerry Underwood of Wynn, Arkansas; a sister, Wanda Snow of Hazel; and grandchildren, Logan Underwood, Laramie Underwood, Gabriel Underwood, Chyenne Underwood, Heath Underwood, Jasmine Yearry, Caitlyn Yearry and Joseph Yearry Jr.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Sharon Renee Duncan
Sharon Renee Duncan, 55, of Murray, Kentucky died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 22, 1967, in Murray, Kentucky, to Jerry Lee Montgomery and Rachel Thorn Montgomery. She was employed at Briggs & Stratton in Murray before the plant moved, and was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church.
Mrs. Duncan is survived by her husband, Alvin Duncan of Lewisburg, Tennessee; two daughters, Sheena Reynolds and husband Tyler of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Lyken Duncan of Murray; two sons, Anthony Duncan and wife Jessi of Kirksey and Austin Duncan and wife Brad of Murray; three brothers, Randy Montgomery, Michael Montgomery and wife Tammy, all of Murray, and Jerry Montgomery and wife Karen of Kirksey; and one grandchild, Ada Beth Duncan of Kirksey.
The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Ledbetter Baptist Church with Brandon Shrophshire officiating. Burial will follow in Ledbetter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the church.
Audrey Brown
Audrey Brown, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Bethel Richardson and Sina (Wheeler) Richardson.
She was a retired educator from the Murray Independent School District and Murray State University. She coached girls' basketball, softball and track at both the middle and high school level, assisted with Special Olympics and dedicated many summers to the Upward Bound program at Murray State. In addition, she was the statistician for the Murray High School Football team for 15 years - and adamantly declared that the 1994 Tiger Football Team is the REAL State Champion! In recognition of her many years of service, Audrey was a 2020 Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nieces, Mary and Sina Hurter; one nephew, Jonathan Hosford; and one brother-in-law, Keith Hosford.
Ms. Brown is survived by one son, Mickey Brown and wife Sherri of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sisters, Michele Stewart and husband Roy of Nashville, Tennessee, Brenda Hosford of Murray and Beth Hurter and husband Mark of Toney, Alabama; one grandson, Dylan Knight of Knoxville; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens with. Boyd Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Main Street Youth Center, 513 S. 4th St. Murray, KY 42071.
Mattie Frances Singleton
Mattie Frances Singleton, 76 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born May 7, 1946, in Humboldt, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Horace Lamar and Bennie Agnes (Long) Finch.
She was a long-time employee of Save-A-Lot in Murray.
Mrs. Singleton is survived by her daughter, Angela Raynelle Austin, special friend Nick Oneal Poore of New Concord; a son, Anthony Ray Flowers and wife Tina of Jackson, Tennessee; sisters, Mary Runion of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Joyce Stephenson of Gadsden, Tennessee; brothers, Bill Finch of Buchanan and Harold Finch of Memphis, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tabitha Wheeler, Jeremy Tosh, Nikki Austin, Angelea Flowers, Victoria Reynolds, Richard Flowers; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terry Russell Singleton; a sister, Shirley Smith; and brothers, Buddy Finch and Richard Finch.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Anthony Flowers officiating. Burial followed in McCuiston Cemetery. Visitation was from noon to 2 pm. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
Peggy Noel
Peggy Noel, widow of Dalton Noel, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
No public services will be held.
Frances Spillman
Frances Spillman, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Roger D. Hudson
Roger D. Hudson, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
