Dr. Timothy Charles Johnston
Dr. Timothy Charles Johnston, Ph. D., 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Sunday, May 4, 1958, in Peoria, Illinois, to Karl Johnston and Mary Alice Mathis Johnston.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Illinois and a bachelor of science degree in history from the University of Tennessee. He also earned a MBA from Harvard Business School and a Ph.D. in business administration and marketing from the University of California at Berkley. He served as assistant professor of marketing at University of Tennessee-Knoxville, professor of marketing at University of Tennessee-Martin, and was currently serving as professor of marketing at Murray State University where he taught digital marketing and principles of marketing. He served as the faculty director for a study abroad program to Emlyon University in Saint Etienne, France. He was an active member and elder of University Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judith Cook.
Dr. Johnston is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Mullins Johnston of Murray; children, Laurel Johnston of Bowling Green, Matthew Johnston, Carter Johnston and Katey Johnston, all of Murray; a brother, Bryon Mathis "Matt" Johnston and wife Barbara of Peoria; a brother-in-law, Hafford "Ed" Cook of Maricopa, Arizona; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at University Church of Christ with Charley Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton and from 11 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to University Church of Christ, Johnston Children’s College Fund, 801 N. 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Salvatore ’Sal’ Michael Matarazzo
Dr. Salvatore "Sal" Michael Matarazzo, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born April 21, 1923, in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to Salvatore Matarazzo and Carmela (Lolicata) Matarazzo.
He retired as a professor in the College of Education, Administration and Supervision at Murray State University. While at Murray State University, he served a term as the Faculty Representative on the Board of Regents. He was a World War II Army veteran, and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Duff (Hamilton) Matarazzo; one sister, Josephine Conte; and two brothers, Sandy and Paul Matarazzo, all of Rhode Island.
Dr. Matarazzo is survived by two daughters, Mary Duff Bryant and husband William of Louisville and Sally Clay Hopkins and husband Warren of Murray; four grandchildren, Matthew William Bryant and wife Sienna of Nebraska, Amelia Ruth Bryant Shakocius and husband Steven of Maryland, Robert Keith Hopkins and wife Brandy of Massachusetts, and Daniel James Hopkins and wife Abby of Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Fiona Frances Bryant and Porter Matthew Bryant; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Murray with Robert Valentine officiating. Dr. Todd Hill will serve as vocalist and pianist. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvatore and Frances Matarazzo Scholarship Fund, Murray State University, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071, or the First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Philip Schooley
Philip Schooley, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Salem, Illinois, to Rodney Schooley and Dorothy Phillips Schooley, who preceded him in death.
He was an educator and Board of Regent member at Murray State University. He was a member of the Kinmundy Masonic Lodge in Kinmundy, Illinois.
Mr. Schooley is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Schooley of Murray, whom he married June 12, 1971, in Portageville, Missouri; one son, Brian Schooley and wife Michele of Kevil; one sister, Donna Jones and husband Ed of Flora, Illinois; two grandchildren, Garrett and Gavin Schooley, both of Kevil; two nephews, Greg Jones and wife Brenda of Pasadena, California, and Brad Jones and wife Jerilyn of Champaign, Illinois; one great-nephew, Aaron Jones of Florida; and one great-niece, Kaleigh Jones of South Carolina.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Dr. Bob Jackson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the funeral home. A masonic service will be held following visitation on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral service will be live streamed on the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the newly established Phil and Virginia Schooley Endowed Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made payable to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. and sent to Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements
Allen Mann
Allen Mann, 64, known to many as "Bunny" or "Tree,” died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born May 4, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, to Cyrus and Willie-Jean Mann.
He transferred to Murray State in the late 1970s and played basketball for the Racers at Murray State University.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Mann, and a sister, Joyce Ann Brown.
Allen is survived by a son, Allen Bernard Jenkins, "BJ,” of Detroit, Michigan; a daughter, Courtney Challyis Hamilton and husband Marcus of Murray; five brothers, Victor Mann and wife Tjwanna of Detroit, Jeffrey Mann, Cyrus Leon Mann Jr., Sam Simmons and Tyrus Mann; four sisters, Lynn Rose Lewis of San Diego, California, Vicky Mann-Lee and husband Ernest of Detroit, Jessica Shawn Mann of Gunstown, Mississippi, and Terri Jacobs and husband Leonard Sr. of Georgia; grandchildren, Kiersten Hamilton, Marcus Hamilton Jr., Allen Bernard Jenkins Jr.; extended family, Pearl Kinel, Yvette Rutledge and Wanetta Buck; a special friend, Pamela Catar of Killeen, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Marcus Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to help with funeral expenses, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
