Clay Boone Cornelison
Clay Boone Cornelison, 29, was a music man who hugged like a bear and never met someone he couldn’t make laugh. A true lover of animals and nature, he entered the clearing at the end of his path peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved by many more…“long days and pleasant nights”.
He was preceded in death by Robert B. and Edith Cornelison (grandparents) and Ray T. and Martha Broach (grandparents).
Clay was survived by his family, Bob and Jennifer Cornelison (father); Dennis and Gale Broach Sharp (mother); Bryan and Casey Cornelison Thomas (sister); Katie, Avery, Emma and Wrigley Thomas (nieces); Clint Law Cornelison (brother); Casey and Laken Watkins Darnell (stepsister); Lorelye Darnell (niece); Brandon Watkins (stepbrother); Lamont and Donna Cornelison Calhoun (aunt); Cary Jackson (cousin); Christie Bacon (cousin); Blaine Cornelison and Joan VanDorn (uncle); Eric Cornelison (cousin); Shane Cornelison (cousin); Terry Broach (uncle); Mike and Kathie Broach Pierce (aunt); Taylor Pierce (cousin); and Logan Pierce (cousin).
If desired, please continue to remember Clay by supporting the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, in any way possible, either by donations or by volunteering, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen to celebrate Clay’s life in a private family service.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Janie S. Underwood
Janie S. Underwood, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born July 6, 1953, in Murray.
She was a retired hairdresser and later retired as the activity director for Fern Terrace Senior Living of Murray. She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father; William Dub Lyons; and two sons, Kenny Myers and Mark Lyons.
Ms. Underwood is survived by her mother, Margie Lee Lyons of Murray; a daughter; Heather Myers of Murray; a brother, Steve Lyons and wife Sharon of Almo; two grandchildren, Ashley Lyons and fiancé Richard Spain of Dexter and Tyson Searer of Murray; and two great-grandchildren, Madison Spain of Hopkinsville and Brantley Lyons of Benton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Faye Hayes
Anna Faye Hayes, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of the Cuba community, died at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was a retired office worker with the former South Central Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of Cuba Church of Christ where she taught the Cradle Roll class for approximately 40 years, a member of the Cuba Homemakers Club, a member of the Freed Hardeman Association, and was a volunteer for Hospice and the American Red Cross.
She was preceded in death by husband of 62 years, John William Hayes; her parents, L.B. and Stella Alexander Flood; a twin brother, James Ray Flood; a brother, Danny M. Flood; and two sisters, Hilda Frances Bell and Mary Jo Shelton.
Anna is survived by two sisters, Barbara McCuiston of Murray and Laura Kemp of Mayfield, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Cuba Community Cemetery with Will McSweeney officiating. Visitation is after 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Cuba Church of Christ Youth Group, ℅ Cuba Church of Christ, 51 Cuba School Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Lee Young
Linda Lee Young, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Dec. 29, 1952, to Sam Bruce Lee and Mary Fields Lee of Hazel, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Glenn Ray Lee.
She was a former employee of Fisher-Price Toys in Murray and Stanley Jones Contractors of Union City, Tennessee. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Union City.
Ms. Young is survived by two sons, Brad Young and wife Gretchen and Erick Young and fiancee Jamie, both of Murray; two sisters, Glenda Gore (twin sister) of Paris, Tennessee and Pat Dalton and husband Carl of Murray; one brother, Jerry Lee (Susan) of Paris; one sister-in-law, Joyce Lee of Murray; five grandchildren, Keragan Young, Annastan Young, Madison Young, Romie Young and Knox Young; nephews, Brian Lee and Clint Lee of Murray; a niece, Tabitha Wimberly (Russ) of Mansfield, Tennessee; and one great-nephew, Philip Myrick of Mansfield.
A memorial service will be held at later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 4207.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Edward Morton
Harold Edward Morton, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, was delivered to Heaven's gates Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, surrounded by family at his home.
He was born Aug. 10, 1938, to Paul and Lola Dunnaway Morton, who preceded him in death.
Ed left behind his sweetheart Shirley Alton Morton, aka "Mama," after 64 years of marriage. He was a loving husband and an incredible father to his three girls, Debbie Amaro, Lisa Jones and the late Paula Ray. He was the sounding board for all of their decisions and the rock of the family. He was always giving advice with a loving wit and many times answering "it's part of it." He was lovingly known as Papa to his five grandkids, Heather Reilly, Jason Rhone, Austin Jones, Nick Amaro and Mackenzie Ray, and his five great-grandkids. Papa was never without a stick of Wrigley's spearmint gum or a toothpick in his pocket to share.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Ray; two sisters, Solone Allen and Sue Windsor; two brothers, Meldon "Mickie" Morton and Billy Morton.
He is also survived by his sisters, Paula "Jene" Rogers and Kay Mack and husband Kevin; and his brother, Donnie Morton and wife Nancy.
Ed loved everyone around him and made sure they knew it. He had a love for collecting guns, which he spent many hours collaborating with his nephew Michael Morton whom Ed called the son he never had. He spent hours in the garage waving and talking to the neighbors. Even as his sight was nearly gone, he braved the roads of Murray to meet his buddies at the local McDonald's to talk shop and drink coffee. Ed and Shirley are members of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and looked forward to Bro. Tim's visits where they shared apples and their love for God. He will be missed greatly, but he is with the Lord, the friends and family he had lost and he doesn’t feel pain anymore.
Isaiah 57:1-2 The righteous man perishes, and no one lays it to heart; devout men are taken away, while no one understands. For the righteous man is taken away from calamity; he enters into peace; they rest in their beds who walk in their uprightness.
Ed and Shirley will share a service, so no services are scheduled at this time.
