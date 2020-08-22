Rachel E. Adams
Rachel E. Adams, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Anita Curtis
Anita Curtis, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Anna Marie Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 25, 1955, in Murray, to J.W. Redden and Willie Thelma Brandon Redden.
She retired after 30 years from Walmart and was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
Mrs. Curtis is survived by her husband, Terry Curtis, whom she was married June 2, 1973 at Sinking Spring Baptist Church; one daughter, Angie Turner and husband Ricky of Almo; one son Michael Curtis of Murray; one brother, Jesse Wayne Redden of Murray; and two grandchildren, Jay Turner and Kelley Turner.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Carl Butler officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.