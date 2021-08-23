Dr. Timothy Charles Johnston
Dr. Timothy Charles Johnston, Ph. D., 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Sunday, May 4, 1958, in Peoria, Illinois, to Karl Johnston and Mary Alice Mathis Johnston.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Illinois and a bachelor of science degree in history from the University of Tennessee. He also earned a MBA from Harvard Business School and a Ph.D. in business administration and marketing from the University of California at Berkley. He served as assistant professor of marketing at University of Tennessee-Knoxville, professor of marketing at University of Tennessee-Martin, and was currently serving as professor of marketing at Murray State University where he taught digital marketing and principles of marketing. He served as the faculty director for a study abroad program to Emlyon University in Saint Etienne, France. He was an active member and elder of University Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judith Cook.
Dr. Johnston is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Mullins Johnston of Murray; children, Laurel Johnston of Bowling Green, Matthew Johnston, Carter Johnston and Katey Johnston, all of Murray; a brother, Bryon Mathis "Matt" Johnston and wife Barbara of Peoria; a brother-in-law, Hafford "Ed" Cook of Maricopa, Arizona; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at University Church of Christ with Charley Bazzell officiating. Burial followed in Union Ridge Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton and from 11 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to University Church of Christ, Johnston Children’s College Fund, 801 N. 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Janet Louise Nall
Janet Louise Nall, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Rondal Collie
Rondal Collie, 83, of Dexter, Kentucky, died at 11:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug 21, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
George Maxlow
George Maxlow, 80, of Water Valley, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his daughters’ home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Anna Marie Cooper
Anna Marie Cooper, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the home of her daughter in St. Pauls, North Carolina.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.