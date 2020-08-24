Anita Curtis
Anita Curtis, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Anna Marie Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 25, 1955, in Murray, to J.W. Redden and Willie Thelma Brandon Redden.
She retired after 30 years from Walmart and was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church.
Mrs. Curtis is survived by her husband, Terry Curtis, whom she was married June 2, 1973 at Sinking Spring Baptist Church; one daughter, Angie Turner and husband Ricky of Almo; one son Michael Curtis of Murray; one brother, Jesse Wayne Redden of Murray; and two grandchildren, Jay Turner and Kelley Turner.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Carl Butler officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Clay Boone Cornelison
Clay Boone Cornelison, 29, was a music man who hugged like a bear and never met someone he couldn’t make laugh. A true lover of animals and nature, he entered the clearing at the end of his path peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved by many more…“long days and pleasant nights”.
He was preceded in death by Robert B. and Edith Cornelison (grandparents) and Ray T. and Martha Broach (grandparents).
Clay was survived by his family, Bob and Jennifer Cornelison (father); Dennis and Gale Broach Sharp (mother); Bryan and Casey Cornelison Thomas (sister); Katie, Avery, Emma and Wrigley Thomas (nieces); Clint Law Cornelison (brother); Casey and Laken Watkins Darnell (stepsister); Lorelye Darnell (niece); Brandon Watkins (stepbrother); Lamont and Donna Cornelison Calhoun (aunt); Cary Jackson (cousin); Christie Bacon (cousin); Blaine Cornelison and Joan VanDorn (uncle); Eric Cornelison (cousin); Shane Cornelison (cousin); Terry Broach (uncle); Mike and Kathie Broach Pierce (aunt); Taylor Pierce (cousin); and Logan Pierce (cousin).
If desired, please continue to remember Clay by supporting the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, in any way possible, either by donations or by volunteering, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen to celebrate Clay’s life in a private family service.
James White
James White, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Feb 26, 1931, in Hazel, Kentucky, to Laymon and Naomi Jones White.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He spent time with his friends at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center and loved to play golf. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry White, and a sister, Betty Dale.
Mr. White is survived by two daughters, Vickie Garland and husband Paul and Susan Suiter and husband Larry, all of Murray; a brother, John White and wife Oneida of Hazel; a sister, Francis Murray of Florida; six grandchildren, Tiffany White, Cody White (Brittany), Trent Garland (Erin), Kandis Morris (Trey), Kristin Crouse (Justin) and Jeramie Suiter (Dominique), all of Murray; 13 great-grandchildren, Anslee White, Brody White, Benson White, Trace Weatherly, Ty Weatherly, Tate Weatherly, Talyn Weatherly, Jace Burks, Strader Garland, Madi Garland, Ashlynn Suiter, Kennedy Crouse and Grayson Crouse.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Trey Morris and Mark McLemore officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Jeramie Suiter, Trent Garland, Cody White, Trey Morris, Justin Crouse and Trace Weatherly. Honorary pallbearers are Tiffany White, Kandis Morris and Kristin Crouse. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Rachel E. Adams
Rachel E. Adams, 98, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 4, 1922, in Coldwater, Kentucky, to Clarence “Tom” Morgan and Bernice Cochran Morgan.
She retired from K-Mart and was a homemaker. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Adams; two sons, Dale and David Adams; two daughters, Sue Lax and Debbie Cagle; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one brother, Ralph Morgan; and one sister, Katie Adams.
Mrs. Adams is survived by one daughter, Mary Barrow and husband Hal of New Concord; as seven grandsons; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; three very special nieces; and one very special nephew.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tyler Bohanan officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Dan Bazzell, 374 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
