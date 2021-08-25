Anna Marie Cooper
Anna Marie Cooper, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the home of her daughter in St. Pauls, North Carolina.
She was born July 2, 1934, at home in Graves County, Kentucky, to Ruthford Preston Bivens and Lela Irene Crittenden Bivens of Mayfield, Kentucky.
A long-time member of the Coldwater United Methodist Church in Coldwater, she worked many years at Merit Manufacturing in Mayfield, and Big K and Walmart department stores in Murray. She enjoyed quilting, telling stories, and was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Edgar Cooper of Lynn Grove; two sisters, Ruby June Coltharp of Vienna, Illinois, and Robbie Sue Bivens, infant; and a brother, James Edward Bivens of Pilot Oak.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by a sister, Bobbie Mae Bivens Williams of Sedalia; three children; Jeanna Kaye Cooper Maynard of St. Pauls, Mark Anthony Cooper of Owensboro and Jeffery Craig Cooper of Murray;two children from her husband's previous marriage, Jimmy L. Cooper and Pattie L. Cooper, both of Lynn Grove; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Coldwater United Methodist Church with Tim Palmer officiating. A private burial service will follow on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church in Lynn Grove,.
Helen Marie Lemons Dolan
Helen Marie Lemons Dolan, 100, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born July 31, 1921, in Bales, Oklahoma, to Alma Bauman Lemons and Walter Lemons.
She is survived by her children, Marguerite Wheless of Clovis, California, and Juanita Bandarra and husband George of Murray; grandchildren Deborah Mancillas and husband Gilbert of Veneta, Oregon, Jon Wheless and wife Cristina of New Braunfels, Texas, David Wheless of Corvallis, Oregon, Shalisha Holloran and husband Bill of Murray, Rachelle Tate and husband John of Eads, Tennessee, Gina Stockwell and husband Toy of Murray, Nicole Reynolds and husband Nick of Murray; 17 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Dolan; her parents Walter and Alma Lemons, and her brothers, Clyde, Walter Ray and Elmer.
Born a century ago in the cotton fields of Oklahoma, she was a force of nature. From the time she could walk she was always the caretaker of someone whether they liked it or not. That would include her brother, Elmer, whom she loved fiercely. They were both daredevils and partners in crime. She was quick witted, tenacious, stubborn, and determined and that’s how she made it to 100. As Psalms 90:10 – “The span of our life is 70 years or 80 because of special mightiness” and she was ‘mighty special’. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses Oct. 1, 1938, and lived her life in faithfulness to Jehovah. She helped countless people learn about the Bible. She would give you the shirt off her back but better yet she’d whip you one up on her sewing machine. I don’t believe there is anyone she knew she hadn’t used her excellent seamstress skills to make something or repair something for them. Her pantry was always full and I’d dare you not take food or anything else she offered you. She worked hard at whatever she did and usually mastered it … from picking cotton, helping to provide for her family, making clothes, decorating cakes, cleaning her own pool and gutters well into her 80’s, and using her iPad (excuse me 2 iPads) and Zoom meetings like a boss until just a month ago. There’s never been anyone like her and we look forward to seeing her again in all her strength and might and letting her finish training all of us in her varied and multiple skills. She will be missed!
A zoom memorial service is at 3 p.m. CST Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 3 p.m. CST. The link to join the zoom memorial is
https://jworg.zoom.us/j/83982769727?pwd=RnVIamNsTFFJNnkvRk5rWE5WaGZpdz09.
Meeting ID: 839 8276 9727 and Passcode: 2148318.
Danny McCuiston
Danny McCuiston, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, after an extended illness.
He was born Jan. 10, 1946, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Allen F. McCuiston and Nava Lue Donelson McCuiston, who preceded him in death..
Danny was retired from the Calloway County Sheriff’s office as a Deputy Sheriff after 14 years of service. He was a member of New Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church and was a 50-year member of the Murray Masonic Lodge F&AM 105.
Mr. McCuiston is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cunningham McCuiston of Murray, whom he married July 13, 1963, in Calloway County; two sons, Mark McCuiston and wife Trisha and Darrin McCuiston and wife Emily, all of Murray; five grandchildren, Slade McCuiston and wife Harmon, Easton McCuiston, Brittany Tacker and husband Aaron, Michael McCuiston and Riley McCuiston; and two great-grandchildren, John McCuiston and Seth Bean.
A private funeral and burial services were held Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Ron Collie
Ron Collie, 83, of Dexter, Kentucky, died at 11:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born May 14, 1938 in Kirksey, Kentucky to Clyde and Dorothy Tabers Collie.
He worked in the upholstery business for several years, and later retired from Walmart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Brooks Nelson Collie; and a son, Randy Collie.
Mr. Collie is survived by two daughters, Vickie Englert (Jim) and Valerie Workman (Richard); a sister, Brenda Lawson; six grandchildren, f14 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Jeffrey Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Special Olympics.
Billy Chadwick
Billy Joe Chadwick, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 10, 1934, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Herlie Lendel Chadwick and Lola Rae Green Chadwick.
He worked as a commercial fisherman, and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Chadwick; brothers, JD Chadwick and Jerry Chadwick; and a granddaughter, Nikki Morgan Adams.
Mr. Chadwick is survived by two daughters, Debbie Chadwick Warner and husband Greg and P.J. Hale and husband Brad; one son, Danny Ray Chadwick and wife Diana, all of Murray; one brother, Bradley Chadwick and wife Dot of Ocala, Florida; five grandchildren, Jason Herbert of Stuart, Florida, Justin Herbert of Murray, Ashley Callison of Georgetown, Kaylan Spaulding of Wilmore and Matthew Hale of Murray; and six great-grandchildren, Jackson and Benjamin Herbert of Stuart, Remington and Maddox Herbert of Murray, and Kenzlee and Taiten Callison of Georgetown.
The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating and grandson, Jason Herbert will provide a eulogy. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Janice Wilkinson
Janice Wilkinson, 84, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Stanley Hargrove
Stanley Hargrove, 74, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Bessie Childers
Bessie Childers, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home.
Kay Tidwell
Kay Tidwell, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
