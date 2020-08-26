Steven Kent Etherton
Steven Kent Etherton, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 4, 1949, to William Kent Etherton and Emma Elaine Garland Etherton.
He retired from Kroger and American Airlines. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and speech communication from Murray State University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert H. and Gladys Etherton; and his maternal grandparents, Toy Gaylen and Eula Mae Garland.
Mr. Etherton is survived by two brothers, David Mark Etherton and wife Virginia of Morehead and William Terry Etherton and wife Pat of Cypress, Texas; two nephews, William Colby Etherton and Robert Canalito Etherton, both of Cypress; an uncle, Paul Garland (Vicki); two aunts, Lottie Garland and Joyce Vance (Tommy), all of Murray; and many cousins.
There will be no public services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Faye Dowdy
Faye Dowdy, 92, of St. Louis, Missouri, died Friday Aug. 21, 2020, at the home of her daughter in O'Fallon, Missouri.
She was born March 10, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert and Johnie McCuiston.
She held several jobs during her lifetime, but was best known for caring for her own children and grandchildren, as well as the children of her church family. She was a member of McKnight Road Church of Christ in St. Louis, and formerly a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Isaac Dowdy; her brother, Joe P. McCuiston; and her sister, Norma Dale Clark.
Mrs. Dowdy is survived by her children, David Dowdy of Murray, Tim Dowdy of Crestwood, Missouri, and Angela Cameron and husband Bryce of O’Fallon; a grandson, Renn Cameron of O’Fallon; a granddaughter, Sawyer Cameron of O'Fallon; three sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and other extended family.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Hicks Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jill Humphreys Cleaver
Jill Humphreys Cleaver, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.