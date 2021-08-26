Stanley T. Hargrove
Stanley T. Hargrove, 74, of Paducah, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 8, 1947, in Murray, Kentucky, to T.C. Hargrove and Frances Smith Hargrove.
He retired as a golf course superintendent, and was a member of the Victory Assembly of God Church in Paducah. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the VFW, Patriot Riders, Corvette Club, volunteered at Martha’s Vineyard in Paducah, and was a member of the Farmington Masonic Lodge #151 F. & A.M.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Vicki Hargrove.
Mr. Hargrove is survived by his wife, Linda Franklin of Paducah; one daughter, Kristi Hargrove of Union, Missouri; four brothers, Clayton Hargrove of Jacksonville, Florida, Ronnie Hargrove and wife Gloria of Murray, Bob Hargrove and wife Kathy of Murray and Don Hargrove and wife Dianne of Harrison, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Macey Hargrove and Jayda Holman, both of Union.
The funeral service will be at noon Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Garry Evans and Gary DeRossett officiating. His brother, Clayton Hargrove, will give the eulogy. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray VFW, 715 South 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Wilkinson
Janice Wilkinson, 84, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 10, 1937, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Hobert and Pearl Paschall Miller.
Janice was a friend to many. She served her community of Hazel as the city clerk for more than 15 years and was the first president of the Hazel Woman's Club, a title she held dear. She and her husband of almost 66 years, Harold Wilkinson, were members of Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hal Miller.
Janice is survived by her husband, Harold Wilkinson of Hazel; a son, Nickie Wilkinson and wife Virginia Phifer of Brookfield, Connecticut; three grandchildren, Justine Phifer of New York City, Lane Wilkinson of Lexington and Taylor Hicks and husband Jake of Lexington; and one great-great grandchild, Jackson Hicks of Lexington.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Hazel Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the church. The family requests that masks be worn.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Kay Tidwell
Kay Tidwell, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Murray to James A. Sykes and Onie B. Lee Sykes, who preceded her in death.
She was a sales and showroom design specialist at Murray Supply Company.
Mrs. Tidwell is survived by her husband, Dennis Tidwell; a brother, Michael Sykes (Paulette); and a sister, Faye Boggess (Joe E.).
The funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church. There will be no public visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Need Line.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John Edwin Parker
John Edwin Parker, 73, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 26, 1948, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Novle Harrison Kelly and Kate Elizabeth Waller Spaulding.
He was employed with O’Reilly Auto Parts in Mayfield, Kentucky, and was a member of Bethel Fellowship Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Philbrook Parker; and one brother, William Malcomb Owens.
Mr. Parker is survived by one daughter, Dawn Elizabeth Mitchell and husband Brian of Walnut Shade, Missouri; one son, Scott Anthony Owen and wife Kristina of Murray; and six grandchildren, Christopher Owen, Thomas Owen, Katarina Owen, Tyler Owen, John Paul Owen and Samantha Mitchell.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Gregg Hussey officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Dong
Arthur Dong, 72, died Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 22, 1949, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Arthur and Jacqueline Wheeler Dong.
Mr. Dong is survived by his wife, Mary Burkeen Dong of Murray; his mother, Jacqueline "Jackie" Dong of Rhode Island; children, Cheryl Rose (Donald) of Murray, Carrie Javier of Las Vegas, Nevada, Thomas Dong (Angela) of Farmington, Cynthia Dong of Murray, Bobby Goldstein of Rhode Island, Artie Goldstein of Rhode Island, Braden Dong (Ashley) of Las Vegas and Cathee Imus (Barry) of Murray; two sisters, Sharon Dong of Massachusetts and Debi Phifer of Rhode Island; 17 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A virtual memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The link to attend the zoom service is 819 2616 4295 and the security code is 603183.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home& Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Marie Cooper
Anna Marie Cooper, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the home of her daughter in St. Pauls, North Carolina.
She was born July 2, 1934, at home in Graves County, Kentucky, to Ruthford Preston Bivens and Lela Irene Crittenden Bivens of Mayfield, Kentucky.
A long-time member of the Coldwater United Methodist Church in Coldwater, she worked many years at Merit Manufacturing in Mayfield, and Big K and Walmart department stores in Murray. She enjoyed quilting, telling stories, and was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Edgar Cooper of Lynn Grove; two sisters, Ruby June Coltharp of Vienna, Illinois, and Robbie Sue Bivens, infant; and a brother, James Edward Bivens of Pilot Oak.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by a sister, Bobbie Mae Bivens Williams of Sedalia; three children; Jeanna Kaye Cooper Maynard of St. Pauls, Mark Anthony Cooper of Owensboro and Jeffery Craig Cooper of Murray;two children from her husband's previous marriage, Jimmy L. Cooper and Pattie L. Cooper, both of Lynn Grove; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Coldwater United Methodist Church with Tim Palmer officiating. A private burial service will follow on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church in Lynn Grove,.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Chadwick
Billy Joe Chadwick, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 10, 1934, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Herlie Lendel Chadwick and Lola Rae Green Chadwick.
He worked as a commercial fisherman, and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Chadwick; brothers, JD Chadwick and Jerry Chadwick; and a granddaughter, Nikki Morgan Adams.
Mr. Chadwick is survived by two daughters, Debbie Chadwick Warner and husband Greg and P.J. Hale and husband Brad; one son, Danny Ray Chadwick and wife Diana, all of Murray; one brother, Bradley Chadwick and wife Dot of Ocala, Florida; five grandchildren, Jason Herbert of Stuart, Florida, Justin Herbert of Murray, Ashley Callison of Georgetown, Kaylan Spaulding of Wilmore and Matthew Hale of Murray; and six great-grandchildren, Jackson and Benjamin Herbert of Stuart, Remington and Maddox Herbert of Murray, and Kenzlee and Taiten Callison of Georgetown.
The funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating and grandson, Jason Herbert will provide a eulogy. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
George Ed ‘Pete’ Waldrop
George Ed “Pete” Waldrop, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.