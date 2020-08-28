Jill Humphreys Cleaver
Jill Humphreys Cleaver, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 12, 1967, in Murray, to Jerry Humphreys and Jo Ann Vaughn Humphreys, who preceded her in death.
She was a licensed cosmetologist and aesthetician and a member of University Church of Christ. She loved and adored her family and her dog Roxy, and was an avid Tennessee Titans fan.
Jill is survived by her husband, Russell Cleaver of Murray, whom she married April 14, 2017, in Murray; a daughter, Jessica Vance of Pensacola, Florida; a son, Dylan Vance of Louisville; a brother, Jeff Humphreys and wife Beth of Clarksville, Tennessee; a niece, Abby DeGrie and husband Donovan of Gallatin, Tennessee; and one nephew, Wyatt Humphreys of Clarksville.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Mark Hurt officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hertown Recovery, c/o Neartown Recovery, 1250 Old Solider Creek Road, Kirksey, KY 42054, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Dewey Beal Orr
Dewey Beal Orr, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 17, 1927, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Commodore Dewey Orr and Era France Paschall Orr.
He was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church, where he cherished greeting everyone with a warm smile and often a joke, and Juicy Fruit gum for the kids. He was often seen sitting on his porch on Wiswell Hill waving to friends, neighbors and the school buses. He was a member of the U.S. Armed Air Force and served in World War II, with honor and love for his country. He worked for Dwain Taylor Chevrolet for 37 ½ years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lurline Wilkerson, Dorothy Brandon and Willie Vance.
Dewey is survived by his loving wife, Faye McReynolds Orr whom he married 66 years ago; three children, Marketa Jenkins of Jackson, Tennessee, and husband Dr. John Jenkins; Joe Beal Orr and Hal Orr and wife Chantel, all of Murray; his sisters, Ruby Duncan Wischant of Murray and Barbara Potts of Kirksey; seven grandchildren, Susan Burkeen and husband Richard of Dexter, Stacey Orr of Hazel, Mark Jenkins and wife Michelle of Birmingham, Alabama, Michael Jenkins and wife Eloise of Jackson, Tennessee, Catherine Stanford and husband Russell of Athens, Alabama, Bryce Orr of Murray and Curtis Orr of Murray; 10 great-grandchildren, Haley Mott of Murray, Lauren Mott of Murray, Abigail Mott of Hazel, Jamison Orr of Hazel,
Ella Kate Burkeen of Dexter, Addison Jenkins of Birmingham, McKenzie Jenkins of Birmingham, Sam Jenkins of Birmingham, Harrison Stanford of Athens and Henry Stanford of Athens; and one great-great-grandchild, Angeleigh Millsaps.
A drive-in memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in the parking lot of Westside Baptist Church in Murray with Richard Burkeen and Mark Jenkins officiating. Pull into a parking space and turn your vehicle’s radio station to 88.7 FM. Immediately following the memorial service, there will be military honors performed. There will be no public visitation, but the family request at the end of the memorial service you drive by the family and wave.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Bobby Lee Atkins
Bobby Lee Atkins, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born June 25, 1948, in Murray, to Brent and Euple Colson Atkins.
He was a member of Sinking Spring Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Atkins, and a sister, Jean Wolfgang.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Betty Culp Atkins; two sons, Gregory Lee Atkins and wife Bethany of Murray and Anthony D. Atkins and wife Elna of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; a brother Ricky Atkins (Mary) of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; two sisters, Nancy Parker of Lexington and Nita Galloway of Louisville; and a granddaughter, Haley Marie Atkins.
A private funeral service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made to Murray Hospice, c/o Murray-Calloway Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Harry W. Lacewell
Harry W. Lacewell, 80, of Almo, Kentucky, formerly of this Fulton, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 28, 1939, in Obion County, Tennessee, to Cecil
and Frances Hutchens Lacewell.
He was a member of the University Church of Christ in Murray, and retired
from the former Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Union City, Tennessee, where he worked as a store room clerk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry
Lacewell.
Mr. Lacewell is survived by his wife, Martha Weaks Lacewell, whom he
married Aug. 13, 1960, two sons; Stephen Kent Lacewell and wife Melissa of Murray and Andrew Cecil Lacewell and wife Shelly of Medina, Tennessee;
four grandchildren, Taryn Lacewell and Greyson Lacewell, both of Murray, and Spencer Lacewell and Trevor Lacewell, both of Medina; and a
sister, Nancy Leath of South Fulton, Tennessee.
A graveside service was at 11a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Obion County Memorial
Gardens. There was no visitation at the funeral home and friends were asked to meet at the cemetery at the hour of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Pathways Children's Home, P.O.
Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010.
Mary Edna Parrish
Mary Edna Parrish, 77, of Metropolis, Illinois, died at 4:33 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was the owner/operator of Ft. Massac Fish Market. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Parrish on Jan. 28, 1961.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman and Gracie Mae Gurley Jones; a sister, Zelda Elam; and brothers, Arno Jones and Elwin Jones.
Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, William “Bill” Parrish; a daughter, Lisa Parrish; a son, Kenny Parrish; a daughter, Tammy Faughn; grandchildren, Caitlyn Parrish, Macey Parrish, Cody Parrish and Cody Barger; a sister, Anna Randolph; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at noon Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, Illinois, with Justin Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
