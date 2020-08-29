Walter Schlemmer
Walter Schlemmer, 93, of Benton, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born Dec. 8, 1926, in North Canton, Ohio, to Raymond and Christine Miller Schlemmer, who preceded him in death.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, and later retired as a math teacher in the Parma School District.
No services are planned.
Willie Mae Honeycutt
Willie Mae Honeycutt, 92, of Dickson, Tennessee, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Dickson Health & Rehabilitation Center.Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.