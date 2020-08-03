Mary Frances Wheeler Malloy
Mary Frances Wheeler Malloy, 101, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, formerly of Murray, Gulf Breeze, Florida, Newnan and Carrollton, Georgia, Cleveland, Mississippi and Flushing and Flint, Michigan, arrived at her everlasting home on July 9, 2020.
Mary Frances was born July 6, 1919, in Peoria, Illinois, to Floyd Miles and Mearl Mae Wheeler.
She graduated from Flint Northern High School and Flint Junior College with an associate in art's degree. She married Joseph Owen Malloy on Nov. 7, 1942. They were married 56 blessed years until the time of his death. She served her family and her churches faithfully. She was a loving and accepting person, encourager, and advocate for the less fortunate. She looked for and found the good in people and situations. These attributes supported her careers as a teacher for exceptional students, after school care provider, and manager of apartment complexes in Gerogia and Florida. Mary Frances was an avid reader, graphic artist, lover of travel and looked for adventure everyday of her life. She loved her family and invested her life in them.
She was filled with a spirit of enthusiasm and made friends easily even if it were for a day. At 98 years of age, one of her new best friends said, “Joy and a little “Sparkle” came into Southern Grace the day Mary Frances walked in that door. We were smitten with her wonderful personality.”
Her faith in God remained unshakable to her last breath.
Mary Frances is survived by three sons: Michael O. (Jo) Malloy of Venice, Florida, John P. (Debbie) Malloy of Carrollton, Georgia and Matthew (Susie) Malloy of Travelers Rest; two daughters, Judy Malloy Rushing (Michael Hull) of Boulder, Colorado, and Rebecca Malloy of Clearwater, Florida; her nieces, Linda (Bob) Kruse and Vicki (Mike) McGucken; a nephew, Brian (Rita) Moore. Gramma, Grandma, Grandma “M”, Mama Fran, GiGi and “Miss Mary” loved her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pensacola, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be sent to St. Joseph Medical Clinic, P.O. Box 13566, Pensacola, FL. 32591.
James B. Barrow
James B. Barrow, 82, of Washington, Illinois, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, Illinois.
He was born in 1937 in Model, Tennessee, to Olene and James Edmon Barrow, who preceded him in death.
He grew up in Land Between the Lakes in Tennessee and graduated from Stewart County High School in Dover, Tennessee. He married Elvira Hicks from Golden Pond on April 19, 1958.
Jim worked at Caterpillar in East Peoria, Illinois, for 31 years, retiring in 1987 as a security guard. After retirement, he worked for Peoria Charter Coach as a bus driver for more than 10 years, and later worked as a driver for Hertz Rental Car. In earlier years, he served as a volunteer on the fire and rescue squad for the Northern Tazewell Fire Department. He was a 60 year member of Dayton Avenue Baptist Church in Peoria, where he served as a deacon and choir member. Jim, Elvira, and daughters were members of the church puppet team, performing numerous shows around central Illinois, as well as on four summer mission trips across the USA to share the gospel of Christ. He was certified with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, where he helped with the relief efforts of both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita, plus several other natural disasters. James and his wife were members of the Illinois Chapter of Campers on Mission for 13 years, doing week-long service trips at various locations in Illinois including Streator Baptist Camp, Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp, and also helping in the construction and remodeling of various churches.
He loved traveling, RV camping, fishing and bowling and he will be remembered for his beautiful woodworking. He enjoyed making a variety of wood items, including Intarsia Wood Art, which he sold for a number of years at the annual Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival. He also enjoyed playing music on stringed instruments that he built himself, including the steel guitar, mountain dulcimer and the psaltery.
James is survived by his wife; his twin sister, Mary E. Barrow of Murray; two daughters, Rita (Kim) Byard of Morton, Illinois, and Julie (Stan) Zehr of Eureka, Illinois; five grandchildren, Jared (Megan) Byard of East Peoria, Illinois, Lisa Byard of Morton, Brad Zehr of Peoria and Laura Zehr, and Matthew Zehr, both of Eureka; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington with Joe Gardner, the director of Missions for the Metro Peoria Baptist Association officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial was in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Chapter of Campers on Mission or the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
Online condolences may be left at www.deitersfuneralhome.com.
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington, Illinois, was in charge of arrangements.
Pamela Jones
Pamela Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 25, 1944, in Murray, to J.D. Outland and Mable Andrus Outland.
She retired from Mattel and was a member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Paschall; a son, Allen Wayne Paschall; a sister, Pamela Walters; and her brother, Kenny Outland.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Clarence Wayne Jones; three stepdaughters, Teresa Joyce and husband Charles and Betty Phillips and husband Steve, all of Benton, and Tammy Hicks and husband Teddy of Murray; two stepsons, Keith Jones and wife Cameron and Kenneth Jones, all of Murray; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Union Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery with David Garrett officiating. Burial followed. There was no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Union Ridge United Methodist Church, 1013 Union Ridge Church Road, Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Jan Alice Weatherford Cooper
Jan Alice Weatherford Cooper, 84, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 29, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Finis Sells Weatherford and Thelma Louise Provine Weatherford Outland.
She was a retired office worker at Primary Care Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wildy Cooper; a sister, Jo Eva Weatherford McDougal; a brother, Jimmy Weatherford; and two grandsons, Jerry Wade Birdsong and James Cooper Wilson.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by three daughters, Lou Ann Birdsong of Kirksey, Janna Schroader and husband Richard of Hazel and Tina Wilson of Murray; a sister, Nancy Weatherford Miller of Murray; a brother, Max Weatherford and wife Marilyn of Murray; six grandchildren, Amanda Coles and husband Chris, Matthew Chadwick and wife Kelsey, Corey Birdsong, Kristin Thompson and husband Joshua, McKaylon Henson and husband Hunter and Casey Wilson; and seven great-grandchildren, Allyson Coles, Corbin Birdsong, Dava Chadwick, Talynne Thompson, Lynnlee Coles, Daphne Chadwick and Riley Henson.
A memorial service was at 4 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Keith Allred officiating. Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. July 31, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Moses Basket of Calloway County, ℅ Kaylee Wilson, 465 Washington Drive, Almo, KY 42020.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Lemuel T. Blanton
Lemuel T. Blanton, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 20, 1958, in Murray to Luke Blanton and Virginia Stubblefield Blanton.
He worked as an auto body detailer and was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 1977 graduate of Murray High School and a member of the Murray High School Track Hall of Fame.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Partee, Ruthie Patrick and Virginia Milliken; and four brothers, L.V. Blanton, Junior Blanton, Charles Blanton and Johnny Blanton.
Mr. Blanton is survived by three daughters, Marquette Foster-Vaughn and husband Christopher of Texas, Kaycee Carman of Mayfield and Kalisha Belcher and fiancé Jeffrey Teague of Murray; one son, Marcellus Foster of Murray; three sisters, Jorine Kinley and husband J.L. of Murray, Jenny Belvet of North Carolina and Mammie Foster of Murray; one brother, Eugene Blanton and wife Vernita of Murray; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Oliver R. Barnett
Oliver R. Barnett, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 10, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Lee Roy Barnett and Jessie Weston Barnett.
He was a retired carpenter and of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Elkins Barnett, who died Oct. 9, 2004; one sister, Elaine Collins; and three brothers, Lee Roy “Junior” Barnett, Glen Barnett and Max Barnett.
Mr. Barnett is survived by two sons, Ron Barnett and Randy Barnett, both of Murray; four sisters, Bernice Phelps of Louisville, Rhonda Wrye and husband Gene of Canton, Maxine Sutts and husband Bob of St. Clair Shores , Michigan, and Rachel Wolske of River Rouge, Michigan; two brothers, Dale Barnett and wife Barbara, and JL Barnett and wife Barbara; three grandchildren, Lindsey Crane and husband Tripp, Katie Barnett and Georgia Marshall; four great-grandchildren, Myles Barnett, Collier Crane, Maylene Crane and soon-to-be Opal Crane; one sister-in-law, Brenda Newberry; and a special friend, Kathryn Howard, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Barnett Cemetery Fund, c/o Ricky Stewart, 538 Dowdy Trail, Murray, KY42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Terry L. Gorman
Terry L. Gorman, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:11 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Dewey Orr
Dewey Orr, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.