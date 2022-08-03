Frances Mildred Armstrong Spillman
Frances Mildred Armstrong Spillman, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas Lee Armstrong and Freda Baker Armstrong, who preceded her in death.
She retired after 21 years of service with the Farm Services Agency, formerly the ASCS Office, of Calloway County. She was a graduate of Murray State University and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She was a member and served on numerous clubs, committees and organizations.
Mrs. Spillman is survived by her husband, Eugene R. Spillman of Murray, whom she married Oct. 10, 1972, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one step-son, Michael Spillman and wife Heather of Clinton; one brother, Henry Armstrong of Murray; five step-grandchildren, Dusty Spillman and wife Angela, Hayden Spillman, Alec Spillman and wife Cassidy, Zoie Spillman Cartwright and husband Cameron and Halle Spillman; three step-great-grandchildren, Ellie Spillman, Everliegh Cartwright and Rhett Spillman; and three nephews, Jamie Armstrong, Tim Armstrong and Brett Armstrong.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Roger Dale Hudson
Roger Dale Hudson, 70, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 21, 1951, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, to David Layton Hudson and Thelma Lorene Dunn Hudson, and resided in Golden Pond, Kentucky, until they relocated in 1962.
He graduated from Marshall County High School and later attended some classes at Murray State University. Roger was a business owner and owned both Hudson Trucking Company and, later, Hudson’s Western Store in Murray. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Temple Hill Masonic Lodge.
Roger’s most important job was being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Layton Dale Hudson.
Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Jean (Jones) Hudson of Hardin; one daughter, Lisa Hudson Frost Gabel and husband Travis Gabel of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; three granddaughters, Andrea Nicole Hudson Vaughn and husband Marcus of Murray, Stephanie Marie Frost, and Kristin Jewell Frost of Hardin; two grandsons, Benjamin Layton Hudson and wife Emily of Cuba and Cody Lane Frost of Cottage Grove; and one great-granddaughter, Maggie Leighton Vaughn of Murray.
Roger was of Pentecostal faith and was devoted to the Lord until the end of his life, which he viewed as not leaving, but going home. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends who loved him.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Shelby Underhill officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Thomas Clay Underwood
Thomas Clay Underwood, 67 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 12, 1954, in Murray, Kentucky, to Hobert and Martha (Key) Underwood.
He was retired sheet metal mechanic with Southern Sheetmetal in Murray, and was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Micah Underwood; and a brother, Keith Underwood.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Beverly (Allbritten) Underwood of New Concord; children, Marty Underwood of New Concord, Daniel Underwood of Puryear, Tennessee, and Crystal Yearry of New Concord; a brother, Jerry Underwood of Wynn, Arkansas; a sister, Wanda Snow of Hazel; and grandchildren, Logan Underwood, Laramie Underwood, Gabriel Underwood, Chyenne Underwood, Heath Underwood, Jasmine Yearry, Caitlyn Yearry and Joseph Yearry Jr.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
