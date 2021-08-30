George Ed ‘Pete’ Waldrop
George Ed “Pete” Waldrop died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, after an extended illness.
He was born May 8, 1936, to Alfred Burr and Cardelle Wilson Waldrop, and raised in west Kentucky near Murray, Kentucky.
Pete spent most of his 85 years in Murray where he often told people, “If you ever wear out a pair of shoes in Murray, Kentucky, you will always want to come back,” and wear out shoes he did, mainly in and around his beloved Murray State University. He spent 16 years on campus as a student, attending Murray Training School for his elementary and secondary education and then completing his BS and MA at the Murray State University. During his school years, Pete worked and played at Kenlake State Park where he met many friends from across the state. After college, through those connections, he was hired in Madisonville for Hopkins County Schools where he taught and coached 10 years. During those years, he met and married his wife, Joy Stinnett, and became the head basketball coach of the Madisonville Maroons. He developed a lifelong relationship with his former players.
Pete’s career was always enjoyable and rewarding. After his 10 years of coaching and teaching, he spent the next 10 years in the medical field working for West Kentucky Mental Health and later as the business manager of the Houston-McDevitt Clinic in Murray. For the next 10 years, you would find him out and about the tobacco industry where he owned and operated Growers Loose Leaf Floor with Rob McCallon. Finally, he opened his dream business, Murray Industrial Warehousing, which is now run by his son Mark. Throughout all his 85 years, the Murray State Racers and his family have been his heart and soul.
Pete has always believed in and loved the Lord, worshipping at local Churches of Christ and at First Christian Church while living in Madisonville. He has always supported local community organizations and was a member of the Rotary in Murray and Kiwanis in Madisonville. He was a charter member of the Beta Tau Beta which later became Alpha Tau Omega at Murray State.
Pete is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joy Stinnett Waldrop; his son, Mark Waldrop and wife Jennifer of Murray; daughter, Julie Cunningham and husband Matt of Louisville; grandchildren, Maddie and Tommy Waldrop of Murray, and Houston and Davis Cunningham of Louisville; he also leaves behind many wonderful friends that he considered his brothers and sisters.
Due to the current conditions of the pandemic and the concerns of the community’s health, the family has chosen not to have public visitation. A public funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Eulogies will be given by Bob Rogers and Marty Futrell. A brief graveside service and burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. For the convenience of those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/j.h.churchill.home/
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray State University Athletics, Attn: Taylor Mudd, CFSB Center, 1401 KY 121, Murray, KY 42071 or a charity of choice.
Dorothy J. Parnell
Dorothy J. Parnell, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She retired from facilities management at Murray State University, and was of Catholic faith.
She was born June 4, 1943, in Hickman, Kentucky, to H.B. Parnell and Maxine Sutton Parnell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Harvey W. Parnell and Lewis D. Parnell.
Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Shondi R. Bailey and husband Tom of Murray; two sisters, Rachel Dingess and Ceni Dingess, both of Man, West Virginia; one brother, Herb Parnell and wife Jane of Derry, New Hampshire; one grandchild, Joshua T. Bailey of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Phayree Cook
Phayree Cook, 92, of Edna, Texas, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
She was born April 25, 1929, in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi, to Grady Estell Vaughan and Jeffie Olene (Seawright) Vaughan.
She retired from Murray State University as a graduate coordinator, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie F. Cook, and one daughter, Gloria Dale Johnson.
Mrs. Cook is survived by one daughter, Olivia Anne Mixon and husband John T. of Edna, Texas; one son, Grady Franklin Cook of Charleston, South Carolina; son-in-law, Norman Johnson of Slaughters; and five grandchildren, Andrew Dale Johnson, Bryan Franklin Johnson, John T. Mixon, III, Samuel Cook Mixon and Anna Phayree Mixon.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Joe Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 North Street, Lincoln, NE 68508.
Marlyn Snyder
Marlyn Snyder, 66, of Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Tristar Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Roger Dale Wilson
Roger Dale Wilson, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Jenny Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
He was born June 29, 1950, in Murray, to Boyce Wilson and Beauton Brandon Wilson.
He worked as a farmer, was a member of the Salem Baptist Church, and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Happy Bynum.
Mr. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Renae Rohrs of Murray; two sons, Brian Wilson of Franklin and Thomas Wilson and wife Whitley of Benton; one sister, Sandra Bynum of Murray; ad five grandchildren, Dalton Rohrs of Murray, Jack Wilson, Luke Wilson, Anni Wilson and Emmi Wilson, all of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Phillip Bazzell officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Carlton Litchford
Carlton Litchford, 64, of Benton, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mills Nursing & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky..
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Gloria Jones
Gloria Jones, 70, of Big Rock, Tennessee, died at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Janace Sims
Janace Sims, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
