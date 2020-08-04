Dewey Beal Orr
Dewey Beal Orr, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 17, 1927, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Commodore Dewey Orr and Era France Paschall Orr.
He was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church, where he cherished greeting everyone with a warm smile and often a joke, and Juicy Fruit gum for the children. He was often seen sitting on his porch on Wiswell Hill waiving to friends, neighbors and the school buses. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force and served in World War II, with honor and love for his country. He worked for Dwain Taylor Chevrolet for 37 1/2 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lurline Wilkerson, Dorothy Brandon and Willie Vance.
Dewey is survived by his loving wife, Faye McReynolds Orr, whom he was married to for 66 years; three children, Marketa Jenkins of Jackson, Tennessee and husband Dr. John Jenkins, Joe Beal Orr of Murray and Hal Orr of Murray and wife Chantel; his sisters, Ruby Duncan Wischant of Murray and Barbara Potts of Kirksey; seven grandchildren, Susan Burkeen and husband Richard of Dexter, Stacey Orr of Hazel, Mark Jenkins and wife Michelle of Birmingham, Alabama, Michael Jenkins and wife Eloise of Jackson, Tennessee, Catherine Stanford and husband Russell of Athens, Alabama, Bryce Orr of Murray and Curtis Orr of Murray; 10 great-grandchildren, Haley Mott of Murray, Lauren Mott of Murray, Abigail Mott of Hazel, Jamison Orr of Hazel, Ella Kate Burkeen of Dexter, Addison Jenkins of Birmingham, McKenzie Jenkins of Birmingham, Sam Jenkins of Birmingham, Harrison Stanford of Athens, and Henry Stanford of Athens; and one great-great-grandchildren, Angeleigh Millsaps.
A private graveside service will be at Sinking Springs Cemetery with Richard Burkeen and Mark Jenkins officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Barbara Tutt
Barbara Tutt, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 18, 1931, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Johnny David and Beulah Wiggins Downs.
She graduated from Murray High School in 1949, and retired after 35 years from the agriculture department of Murray State University. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tutt, and a brother, John Howard Downs.
Mrs. Tutt is survived by a daughter, Jeanie Jeffrey Carson and husband Larry of Kirksey; a stepson, Douglas Russell Tutt and wife Tina of Nashville, TN; a sister, Nelda Murphy of Murray; grandchildren, Kili Hanes (Shawn) and Laramie Carson; stepgrandchildren, Nathaniel and Olivia Tutt; great-grandchildren, Jack Hanes (Katherine), Caedmon Hanes, Gabe Carson, Kiliana Carson and Daymond Carson; and a great-great-grandchild, Henry Hanes.
A drive through visitation will be from 6 -7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Enter the parking lot of Heritage Chapel off of Lowes Drive to be directed through the visitation line and exit onto KY 121 North. An in-person visitation will also be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, ℅ MCCH Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Oliver R. Barnett
Oliver R. Barnett, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born June 10, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Lee Roy Barnett and Jessie Weston Barnett.
He was a retired carpenter and of Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Elkins Barnett, who died Oct. 9, 2004; one sister, Elaine Collins; and three brothers, Lee Roy “Junior” Barnett, Glen Barnett and Max Barnett.
Mr. Barnett is survived by two sons, Ron Barnett and Randy Barnett, both of Murray; four sisters, Bernice Phelps of Louisville, Rhonda Wrye and husband Gene of Canton, Maxine Sutts and husband Bob of St. Clair Shores , Michigan, and Rachel Wolske of River Rouge, Michigan; two brothers, Dale Barnett and wife Barbara, and JL Barnett and wife Barbara; three grandchildren, Lindsey Crane and husband Tripp, Katie Barnett and Georgia Marshall; four great-grandchildren, Myles Barnett, Collier Crane, Maylene Crane and soon-to-be Opal Crane; one sister-in-law, Brenda Newberry; and a special friend, Kathryn Howard, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Barnett Cemetery Fund, c/o Ricky Stewart, 538 Dowdy Trail, Murray, KY42071.
Mary Frances Wheeler Malloy
Mary Frances Wheeler Malloy, 101, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, formerly of Murray, Gulf Breeze, Florida, Newnan and Carrollton, Georgia, Cleveland, Mississippi and Flushing and Flint, Michigan, arrived at her everlasting home on July 9, 2020.
Mary Frances was born July 6, 1919, in Peoria, Illinois, to Floyd Miles and Mearl Mae Wheeler.
She graduated from Flint Northern High School and Flint Junior College with an associate in art's degree. She married Joseph Owen Malloy on Nov. 7, 1942. They were married 56 blessed years until the time of his death. She served her family and her churches faithfully. She was a loving and accepting person, encourager, and advocate for the less fortunate. She looked for and found the good in people and situations. These attributes supported her careers as a teacher for exceptional students, after school care provider, and manager of apartment complexes in Gerogia and Florida. Mary Frances was an avid reader, graphic artist, lover of travel and looked for adventure everyday of her life. She loved her family and invested her life in them.
She was filled with a spirit of enthusiasm and made friends easily even if it were for a day. At 98 years of age, one of her new best friends said, “Joy and a little “Sparkle” came into Southern Grace the day Mary Frances walked in that door. We were smitten with her wonderful personality.”
Her faith in God remained unshakable to her last breath.
Mary Frances is survived by three sons: Michael O. (Jo) Malloy of Venice, Florida, John P. (Debbie) Malloy of Carrollton, Georgia and Matthew (Susie) Malloy of Travelers Rest; two daughters, Judy Malloy Rushing (Michael Hull) of Boulder, Colorado, and Rebecca Malloy of Clearwater, Florida; her nieces, Linda (Bob) Kruse and Vicki (Mike) McGucken; a nephew, Brian (Rita) Moore. Gramma, Grandma, Grandma “M”, Mama Fran, GiGi and “Miss Mary” loved her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pensacola, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be sent to St. Joseph Medical Clinic, P.O. Box 13566, Pensacola, FL. 32591.
James B. Barrow
James B. Barrow, 82, of Washington, Illinois, died Saturday, July 25,2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, Illinois.
He was born in 1937 in Model, Tennessee, to Olene and James Edmon Barrow, who preceded him in death.
He grew up in Land Between the Lakes in Tennessee and graduated from Stewart County High School in Dover, Tennessee. He married Elvira Hicks from Golden Pond on April 19, 1958.
Jim worked at Caterpillar in East Peoria, Illinois, for 31 years, retiring in 1987 as a security guard. After retirement, he worked for Peoria Charter Coach as a bus driver for more than 10 years, and later worked as a driver for Hertz Rental Car. In earlier years, he served as a volunteer on the fire and rescue squad for the Northern Tazewell Fire Department. He was a 60 year member of Dayton Avenue Baptist Church in Peoria, where he served as a deacon and choir member. Jim, Elvira, and daughters were members of the church puppet team, performing numerous shows around central Illinois, as well as on four summer mission trips across the USA to share the gospel of Christ. He was certified with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, where he helped with the relief efforts of both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita, plus several other natural disasters. James and his wife were members of the Illinois Chapter of Campers on Mission for 13 years, doing week-long service trips at various locations in Illinois including Streator Baptist Camp, Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp, and also helping in the construction and remodeling of various churches.
He loved traveling, RV camping, fishing and bowling and he will be remembered for his beautiful woodworking. He enjoyed making a variety of wood items, including Intarsia Wood Art, which he sold for a number of years at the annual Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival. He also enjoyed playing music on stringed instruments that he built himself, including the steel guitar, mountain dulcimer and the psaltery.
James is survived by his wife; his twin sister, Mary E. Barrow of Murray; two daughters, Rita (Kim) Byard of Morton, Illinois, and Julie (Stan) Zehr of Eureka, Illinois; five grandchildren, Jared (Megan) Byard of East Peoria, Illinois, Lisa Byard of Morton, Brad Zehr of Peoria and Laura Zehr, and Matthew Zehr, both of Eureka; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington with Joe Gardner, the director of Missions for the Metro Peoria Baptist Association officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial was in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Chapter of Campers on Mission or the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
James Green
James Green, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.