Eva Lois Hill
Eva Lois Hill, 85, of Paducah, Kentucky, formerly of Almo Heights, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at River Haven Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
She was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Gideon Hill and Mary Ann Nanney Hill.
She enjoyed spending time fishing, playing guitar and listening to country music. She was a big St. Louis Cardinals baseball and UK basketball fan. She was a member of Heartland Church, formerly Bible Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Waldrup; an infant son; a son-in-law, Russell O’Malley; her parents; three sisters, Lucille Peeler, Lottie Mae Duncan and Jewell Ross; and four brothers, Lilburn Hill, Milburn Hill, Arvin Hill and L.W. Hill.
Eva Lois is survived by her two daughters, Debra O’Malley and Lisa Hill; her son, Ronnie Dill, all of Paducah; 19 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with her niece, Suzanne Craig-Tian speaking and Dr. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill in Almo. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
James B. Anderson
James B. Anderson, 76, of Hardin, Kentucky, died at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Phalen Paige Stover-Pombert
Phalen Paige Stover-Pombert, 28, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 9:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in an accident on U.S. 641 North in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Destiny Michelle Newsome
Destiny Michelle Newsome, 27, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Larry Dale Barrow
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.