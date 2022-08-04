Inez Puckett Andrus
Inez Puckett Andrus, 90, of Dexter, Kentucky, died peacefully July 13, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 21, 1932.
She enjoyed her job at Fisher-Price, and had many friends there. She loved quilting and made many beautiful quilts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Lala Puckett; her husband, Billy Pritchett; second husband, Billy Reeves Andrus; a son, Bruce Pritchett; a brother, Lucious Puckett; a sister, Norma Dean Miller; and a grandson, Jared Pritchett.
Mrs. Andrus is survived by a daughter, Hazel Singson and husband Joe; sisters, Cora Pritchett, Jean Cullop and Mary Pearson; a brother, James Puckett; and grandchildren, Joey Singson, Billy Pritchett and Jesse Pritchett.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Dexter Church of Christ. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.
Gerald T. Parker
Gerald T. Parker, 86 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
He was Oct. 8, 1935, in Murray, to R. Don Parker and Anna M. Barrow Parker.
He was a graduate of Murray Training School Class of 1953 and later graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Engineering Class of 1963 with an electrical engineering degree and majored in mathematics, physics and psychology, and a minor in chemistry. He also was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Officer Candidate School in 1963 and the U.S. Naval Destroyer School Class of 1967. He retired as a Lt. Commander from the U.S. Navy, serving from 1953-1974 in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served proudly aboard the USS Prairie, USS Sperry, USS Lexington, USS Tattnall and USS Perkins. He was a former long-term member of Oaks Country Club, and loved his family with all his heart and all things golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bronda Sue Lockhart Parker, who died March 6, 2019; and by two brothers, Max Dale Parker and Rob Wayne Parker.
Mr. Parker is survived by one daughter, Sharon Lynn Parker Boulton and husband Jon of Paducah; one son, Thomas Ray Parker and wife Lori of Powder Springs, Georgia; one sister, Kathye Fostine Parker Green and husband Clifford of Rockvale, Tennessee; one brother, Larry Gene Parker and wife Judy of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Jason Thomas Goodyke and wife Detreous of Paducah, Ryan Thomas Parker and wife Jennifer of Kennesaw, Georgia, Patricia Lynn Horsley and husband Danny of Hiram, Georgia, Brandon Ray Parker and Ocoee of Roswell, Georgia, and Mallory Kate Strickland and husband Todd of Dallas, Georgia; and 16 great-grandchildren, Azlyn Michelle Goodyke, Preston Jay Goodkye, Makayla Noel Parker, Savannah Grace Parker, Peyton Catherine Parker, Holton James Thomas Parker, Saylor Faith Parker, Adam Lee Horsley, Anna Elise Horsley, Emma Rose Horsley, Sophie Lynne Parker, Maddie Rae Parker, Zoey Lane Parker, Price Kingsley Strickland, Tripp Thomas Strickland and Lacy Kate Strickland.
A graveside service with full military honors will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with Danny Horsley officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Vickie LouElla Cook
Mrs. Vickie LouElla Cook, 71, of Murray, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Vickie was born on December 20, 1950 in Benton, KY to JW and Elna Harrell Harris. Mrs. Cook loved gardening and working in flowers. Her career spanned 37 years at the Calloway County Clerks Office and she also spent many hours alongside her husband at their business, Cook’s Corvette Shop. She was a member of Journey Church in Murray. Vickie was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Ann Harris Gibson and a half- brother, Guy Louis Harper.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband to whom she married on May 26, 1989, Mr. Eddie Cook of Murray; daughters, Jessica Cook and fiancé, Ross Robinson of Murray, Kacie Hearon and husband, Andy of Maryville, TN; two grandchildren, Carol, Abram and her beloved dog, Smoky Bear.
The funeral service for Mrs. Vickie Cook is set for 11 am on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Jarrod Martin will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm – 7pm on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the funeral home.
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 there will be a Corvette Caravan in memory of Vickie that will cruise her around town one last time. Starting at Imes Funeral Home, the Caravan will cruise around the court square, Cook's Corvette Shop and Journey Church. Those participating in the Caravan should meet at Imes Funeral Home by 1 PM.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Vickie Cook by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for her family. Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Sharon Renee Duncan
Sharon Renee Duncan, 55, of Murray, Kentucky died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 22, 1967, in Murray, to Jerry Lee Montgomery and Rachel Thorn Montgomery, who preceded her in death.
She was employed at Briggs & Stratton in Murray before the plant moved, and was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church.
Mrs. Duncan is survived by her husband, Alvin Duncan of Lewisburg, Tennessee; two daughters, Sheena Reynolds and husband Tyler of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and Lyken Duncan of Murray; two sons, Anthony Duncan and wife Jessi of Kirksey and Austin Duncan and wife Brad of Murray; three brothers, Randy Montgomery, Michael Montgomery and wife Tammy, all of Murray, and Jerry Montgomery and wife Karen of Kirksey; and one grandchild, Ada Beth Duncan of Kirksey.
The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Ledbetter Baptist Church with Brandon Shrophshire officiating. Burial will follow in Ledbetter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Frances Mildred Armstrong Spillman
Frances Mildred Armstrong Spillman, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Thomas Lee Armstrong and Freda Baker Armstrong, who preceded her in death.
She retired after 21 years of service with the Farm Services Agency, formerly the ASCS Office, of Calloway County. She was a graduate of Murray State University and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She was a member and served on numerous clubs, committees and organizations.
Mrs. Spillman is survived by her husband, Eugene R. Spillman of Murray, whom she married Oct. 10, 1972, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one step-son, Michael Spillman and wife Heather of Clinton; one brother, Henry Armstrong of Murray; five step-grandchildren, Dusty Spillman and wife Angela, Hayden Spillman, Alec Spillman and wife Cassidy, Zoie Spillman Cartwright and husband Cameron and Halle Spillman; three step-great-grandchildren, Ellie Spillman, Everliegh Cartwright and Rhett Spillman; and three nephews, Jamie Armstrong, Tim Armstrong and Brett Armstrong.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Dale Hudson
Roger Dale Hudson, 70, of Hardin, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Oct. 21, 1951, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, to David Layton Hudson and Thelma Lorene Dunn Hudson, and resided in Golden Pond, Kentucky, until they relocated in 1962.
He graduated from Marshall County High School and later attended some classes at Murray State University. Roger was a business owner and owned both Hudson Trucking Company and, later, Hudson’s Western Store in Murray. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Temple Hill Masonic Lodge.
Roger’s most important job was being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Layton Dale Hudson.
Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Jean (Jones) Hudson of Hardin; one daughter, Lisa Hudson Frost Gabel and husband Travis Gabel of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; three granddaughters, Andrea Nicole Hudson Vaughn and husband Marcus of Murray, Stephanie Marie Frost, and Kristin Jewell Frost of Hardin; two grandsons, Benjamin Layton Hudson and wife Emily of Cuba and Cody Lane Frost of Cottage Grove; and one great-granddaughter, Maggie Leighton Vaughn of Murray.
Roger was of Pentecostal faith and was devoted to the Lord until the end of his life, which he viewed as not leaving, but going home. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends who loved him.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Shelby Underhill officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Guy Cunningham
Guy Cunningham, 93, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Canterfield Assisted Living Center in Ocala.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Myra Marie Higgins
Myra Marie Higgins, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.