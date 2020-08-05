Paul William Villaflor
Paul William Villaflor, 89, of Parsons, Tennessee, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired X-ray tech at Henry County Medical Center and was a member of Parsons First United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, P.E. and Dorothy Orgazan; two brothers, Advir Smith and Doug Villaflor; and a sister, Diane Trasvina.
Paul is survived by his wife, Carrie McFadden Villaflor of Parsons; two sons, Tom Villaflor and wife Debbie of Murray and Chris Villaflor and wife Pam of Parsons; a sister, Joy Peters of California; a brother, Mike Orgazan of Colorado; five grandchildren, Melissa Villaflor, Eric (Crystal) Villaflor, Leslie (Stephen) Box, Lee (Lauren) Villaflor and Laura (Jonny) Wilson; and six great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Zoey, Ivy and Brooks Villaflor and Addison and Jenna Box.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Mike Wimberly officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Paris. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Parsons First United Methodist Church and at 9 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Reed's Chapel of Decaturville, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Josephine Kaye Pritchett
Josephine Kaye Pritchett, 73, of Benton, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
She was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Alford Ford and Drucilla Nimmo Ford.
She was a housekeeper for many years and worked at Seaboard Farms in Mayfield. She attended Dexter Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bobby Wayne Ford; sisters, Linda Lou Boudreau and Martha Jane Pritchett; and a great-granddaughter, Isabella Trafelet
Mrs. Pritchett is survived by her daughters, Anglia Kay Pritchett of Murray and Virginia Sue (Shohn Creekmore) Pritchett of Dexter; a brother, Ray Ford of Smyrna, Tennessee; sisters, Janice Faye Smith of Paducah, Connie Sue Uzzle of Benton and Virginia McElwayne of Hardin; grandchildren, Stacey Jean Trafelet of Florida and Bonnie Puckett of Newburg, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Puckett, Abagail Trafelet, Gabriella Trafelet, Liliana Trafelet, Alivia Puckett, Jessica Puckett and McKenzie Puckett.
Inurnment will be in the Benton Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Dewey Beal Orr
Dewey Beal Orr, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 17, 1927, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Commodore Dewey Orr and Era France Paschall Orr.
He was a charter member of Westside Baptist Church, where he cherished greeting everyone with a warm smile and often a joke, and Juicy Fruit gum for the children. He was often seen sitting on his porch on Wiswell Hill waiving to friends, neighbors and the school buses. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force and served in World War II, with honor and love for his country. He worked for Dwain Taylor Chevrolet for 37 1/2 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lurline Wilkerson, Dorothy Brandon and Willie Vance.
Dewey is survived by his loving wife, Faye McReynolds Orr, whom he was married to for 66 years; three children, Marketa Jenkins of Jackson, Tennessee and husband Dr. John Jenkins, Joe Beal Orr of Murray and Hal Orr of Murray and wife Chantel; his sisters, Ruby Duncan Wischant of Murray and Barbara Potts of Kirksey; seven grandchildren, Susan Burkeen and husband Richard of Dexter, Stacey Orr of Hazel, Mark Jenkins and wife Michelle of Birmingham, Alabama, Michael Jenkins and wife Eloise of Jackson, Tennessee, Catherine Stanford and husband Russell of Athens, Alabama, Bryce Orr of Murray and Curtis Orr of Murray; 10 great-grandchildren, Haley Mott of Murray, Lauren Mott of Murray, Abigail Mott of Hazel, Jamison Orr of Hazel, Ella Kate Burkeen of Dexter, Addison Jenkins of Birmingham, McKenzie Jenkins of Birmingham, Sam Jenkins of Birmingham, Harrison Stanford of Athens, and Henry Stanford of Athens; and one great-great-grandchildren, Angeleigh Millsaps.
A private graveside service will be at Sinking Springs Cemetery with Richard Burkeen and Mark Jenkins officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Tutt
Barbara Tutt, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 18, 1931, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Johnny David and Beulah Wiggins Downs.
She graduated from Murray High School in 1949, and retired after 35 years from the agriculture department of Murray State University. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tutt, and a brother, John Howard Downs.
Mrs. Tutt is survived by a daughter, Jeanie Jeffrey Carson and husband Larry of Kirksey; a stepson, Douglas Russell Tutt and wife Tina of Nashville, TN; a sister, Nelda Murphy of Murray; grandchildren, Kili Hanes (Shawn) and Laramie Carson; stepgrandchildren, Nathaniel and Olivia Tutt; great-grandchildren, Jack Hanes (Katherine), Caedmon Hanes, Gabe Carson, Kiliana Carson and Daymond Carson; and a great-great-grandchild, Henry Hanes.
A drive through visitation will be from 6 -7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home. Enter the parking lot of Heritage Chapel off of Lowes Drive to be directed through the visitation line and exit onto KY 121 North. An in-person visitation will also be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, ℅ MCCH Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Heritage Chapel of Imes funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Frederick Knodel
Donald Frederick Knodel, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.