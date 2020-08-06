James William 'Jim' Green
James William “Jim” Green, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1948, in Fulton, Kentucky, to William E. “Billy” Green and Dorothy Wilber Green.
He lived his life as a man of quiet simplicity, and treated those he knew and loved with the same gentle kindness. He will be missed. He was an avid golfer and had a passion for music and playing the guitar.
Having never married, Jim is survived by cousins, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Allen 'Big Al' Wesley
Richard Allen "Big Al" Wesley, 37, of Eubank, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born Feb. 16, 1983, in Somerset, Kentucky.
He was a 2001 graduate of Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee, and worked at Culver’s in Somerset. He was a song leader, a member of West Science Hill Baptist Church, and an avid University of Kentucky fan.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Thomas Wesley; his grandfathers, Harold Pond, Claude Wesley and Jack Starks; and a grandmother, Maxine Starks. Mr. Wesley is survived by his father, Jeff Wesley of Science Hill, Kentucky; his mother and stepfather, Penny Pond Starks and husband Eddy of Buchanan, Tennessee; maternal grandmother, Betty Jo Pond of Hazel; paternal grandmother, Mary Catherine Wesley of Science Hill; special family, Bill and Mary McIntosh and Chasity and Debbie, all of Eubank; two sisters, Mariah Moore and husband Dustin of Eubank and Makinzee Wesley of Science Hill; three brothers, Tommy Starks of Buchanan, Michael Wesley and wife Amanda of Buffalo and Chance Wesley of Science Hill; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Carl Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Starks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Paul William Villaflor
Paul William Villaflor, 89, of Parsons, Tennessee, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired X-ray tech at Henry County Medical Center and was a member of Parsons First United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, P.E. and Dorothy Orgazan; two brothers, Advir Smith and Doug Villaflor; and a sister, Diane Trasvina.
Paul is survived by his wife, Carrie McFadden Villaflor of Parsons; two sons, Tom Villaflor and wife Debbie of Murray and Chris Villaflor and wife Pam of Parsons; a sister, Joy Peters of California; a brother, Mike Orgazan of Colorado; five grandchildren, Melissa Villaflor, Eric (Crystal) Villaflor, Leslie (Stephen) Box, Lee (Lauren) Villaflor and Laura (Jonny) Wilson; and six great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Zoey, Ivy and Brooks Villaflor and Addison and Jenna Box.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with Mike Wimberly officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Hillcrest Cemetery in Paris. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Parsons First United Methodist Church and at 9 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Reed's Chapel of Decaturville, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Josephine Kaye Pritchett
Josephine Kaye Pritchett, 73, of Benton, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
She was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Alford Ford and Drucilla Nimmo Ford.
She was a housekeeper for many years and worked at Seaboard Farms in Mayfield. She attended Dexter Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bobby Wayne Ford; sisters, Linda Lou Boudreau and Martha Jane Pritchett; and a great-granddaughter, Isabella Trafelet
Mrs. Pritchett is survived by her daughters, Anglia Kay Pritchett of Murray and Virginia Sue (Shohn Creekmore) Pritchett of Dexter; a brother, Ray Ford of Smyrna, Tennessee; sisters, Janice Faye Smith of Paducah, Connie Sue Uzzle of Benton and Virginia McElwayne of Hardin; grandchildren, Stacey Jean Trafelet of Florida and Bonnie Puckett of Newburg, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Puckett, Abagail Trafelet, Gabriella Trafelet, Liliana Trafelet, Alivia Puckett, Jessica Puckett and McKenzie Puckett.
Inurnment will be in the Benton Cemetery in Benton. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.