Carolyn Jean Guthrie
Carolyn Jean Guthrie, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born May 24, 1945, in Murray, to Elisha Thomas Orr and Joy Christine Paschall Orr, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Guthrie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Guthrie of Murray; one daughter, Lynda Holland and husband Stephen of New Concord; one sister, Karen Shekell of Paducah; two grandchildren, Susan Christine Dix and husband Dustin of Hazel and Charles Justin Holland and wife Misty of Virginia; nine great-grandchildren, Maggie Holland, Stephen Holland, Mindy Holland, Molly Holland, Bobby Holland, Maycie Holland, Billy Holland, Abigail Dix and Timothy Dix.
The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wesleyan Circle, c/o First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Kell
Betty Kell, 78, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mayfield Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born April 27, 1943, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Ralph and Beatrice Compton Blakely.
She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ben Keys Blakely Jr. and Henry Miller Blakely.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Lisa Kell of Hazel; a brother, Ralph Wayne Blakely (Carol) of Dallas, Texas; and a sister, Judith Osbron of Paris, Tennessee.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Hazel Baptist Church with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Diana L. Irby
Diana L. Irby, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born July 13, 1936, in Benton, Illinois, to George and Minnie Denham Freese.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Irby; a great-grandchild, Dean Sweatman; and siblings, Carmen White, Wendell Freese, Phyllis Kerney, Denny Freese, July Clark and Richard Freese.
Mrs. Irby is survived by her son, Jimmy D. Irby (Teresa); a daughter, Patti Sweatman; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lynn Puckett
Lynn Puckett, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 15, 1961, in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Wilma Faye Elkins Puckett; her aunt, Oleta Burkeen; and several of her favorite friends.
She is survived by a special friend, Robyn Sasche.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Richard Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. A gathering of friends will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the funera home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Col. Darrel A. McFerron
Col. Darrel A. McFerron, beloved husband, son, father, grandfather and child of God, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his home.
Col. McFerron was 80 years of age and lived in New Concord, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Karin L. McFerron; his parents, Clarence B. and Esther E. McFerron; and one twin sister, Carol A. Duffy.
Col. McFerron is survived by a son, John R. McFerron and wife Trudi; a daughter, Molly Parker and husband Keith; and five grandchildren, Emily, Jacob and Nicholas McFerron, and Samuel and Grace Parker.
Col. McFerron was raised in Southwest Missouri and attended Missouri State University where he played football and served as the co-captain of the 1961 team. Concurrent with his graduation in 1962, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Regular Army. His military career spanned 30 years of active duty. This included a wide assortment of duties and responsibilities at various levels ranging from Platoon Airborne Leader to Brigade Level Command. Most proudly he served as a Battalion Commander in America’s elite 82nd Airborne Division. His foreign tours included Korea, Vietnam and three tours in West Germany. He also served twice at Murray State University, initially as assistant professor of military science from 1976-1979, and then as professor of military science from 1982-1984. His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal with V Device, plus numerous campaign and service medals. He was also a recipient of the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.
Col. McFerron was a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College and the Army War College. During his final tour in Germany, he served as a Deputy Community Commander for a major command and was responsible for quality of life programs for soldiers and their families, and fostering relationships with citizens of our hosting nation. Upon his retirement in 1992, he was recognized by the German Parliament for his leadership in promoting German/American relations with the presentation of the prestigious Das Grosse Verdienstkreuz (service to the people). It was presented to him by the German Ambassador to the United States in Washington D.C. in October 1992. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 73.
Like most veterans, he served his community after retiring. He was a long time member of the Murray Lions Club, serving as the president (2001-2002) and was recognized as a Melvin Jones Fellow. He served on various civic organizations as an active board member having chaired various committees. He served 10 years on the Murray-Calloway Transit Board, eight years on the Murray Main Street Board, six years on the United Way Board, three years on the Purchase Area District Council on Aging and two years on the Way of Wellness Board. He was honored by the Murray Rotary Club with their Humanitarian Service Award for “Service Above Self” in 2013-14. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Murray, having served as a trustee and a member of the Stewardship and Finance Committee Chairman. For the church’s major renovation during 2002-04, he served as the Chairman of the Building Oversight Committee.
Col. McFerron and his wife traveled extensively visiting many faraway places with other retired military friends. They often traveled to visit friends in Germany and New Zealand. His passion was growing flowers, especially Zinnias, which he enjoyed sharing with fellow church members and neighbors. He also enjoyed piddling on his small cattle farm, and in 2016 was recognized as a Master Conservationist for Calloway County.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the funeral home. Murray Lions Club members and the Bill Adams Sunday school class will serve as honorary pallbearers. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Amanda ‘Amy’ Doran Sinclair
Amanda “Amy” Doran Sinclair, 49, died April 8, 2021, at her home in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was born Sept. 8, 1971, in Madisonville, Kentucky. She came to live in Murray, Kentucky in 1974 when she was adopted by Joe and Kaye Doran.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Doran; her birth mother, Donna Cummings; and half-brother, Darryl Cummings, who lived in San Antonio, Texas.
Amy is survived by her mother, Kaye Doran of Murray; her grandmother, Virginia Hale of Murray; a son, Ryan, and his father, Terry Sinclair; a daughter Kayla, and her father, Ian Thompson; grandson, Demaris Thompson, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, Jonathan Doran of Cordova, Tennessee; and one aunt, Susan Blackford and husband Wayne of Murray.
A memorial service was held earlier this year in Cincinnati. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Puryear City Cemetery, for family and close friends. Gary Vacca will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Help Ministry by calling the church office.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Dong
Arthur Dong, 72, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Eddie Grissom
Eddie Grissom, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Milner & Orr Funeral Home, Paducah
Eva Lois Hill
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Temple Hill in Almo.
——————————
Blalock, Coleman & York
Diana L. Irby
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.
————————
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Betty Kell
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Hazel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery.
———————————
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
Charles Dale Enoch
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
——————————
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Amanda ‘Amy’ Doran Sinclair
A graveside service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Puryear City Cemetery.
Carolyn Jean Guthrie
The funeral service is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
David Denham
A memorial service is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.