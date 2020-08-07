James William 'Jim' Green
James William “Jim” Green, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1948, in Fulton, Kentucky, to William E. “Billy” Green and Dorothy Wilber Green.
He lived his life as a man of quiet simplicity, and treated those he knew and loved with the same gentle kindness. He will be missed. He was an avid golfer and had a passion for music and playing the guitar.
Having never married, Jim is survived by cousins, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Allen 'Big Al' Wesley
Richard Allen "Big Al" Wesley, 37, of Eubank, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born Feb. 16, 1983, in Somerset, Kentucky.
He was a 2001 graduate of Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee, and worked at Culver’s in Somerset. He was a song leader, a member of West Science Hill Baptist Church, and an avid University of Kentucky fan.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Thomas Wesley; his grandfathers, Harold Pond, Claude Wesley and Jack Starks; and a grandmother, Maxine Starks. Mr. Wesley is survived by his father, Jeff Wesley of Science Hill, Kentucky; his mother and stepfather, Penny Pond Starks and husband Eddy of Buchanan, Tennessee; maternal grandmother, Betty Jo Pond of Hazel; paternal grandmother, Mary Catherine Wesley of Science Hill; special family, Bill and Mary McIntosh and Chasity and Debbie, all of Eubank; two sisters, Mariah Moore and husband Dustin of Eubank and Makinzee Wesley of Science Hill; three brothers, Tommy Starks of Buchanan, Michael Wesley and wife Amanda of Buffalo and Chance Wesley of Science Hill; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Carl Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Starks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
