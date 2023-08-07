Betty Jane Milstead Strader
Betty Jane Milstead Strader, 96, of Calvert City, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
She was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
Ms. Strader is survived by her son, Dale Strader and wife Gwynn Strader of Calvert City; three grandchildren, Derek Strader (Heather) of Carlyle, Illinois, Deshae (Chris) Harrington of Calvert City, and Denae (Scott) Shelton of Calvert City; five great-grandchildren, Jayce Puckett, Emma and Ethan Shelton, and Grayson and Callie Strader.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Billie Joe Strader; her parents, JC (Con) & Tyra Paschall Milstead; and a sister, Geraldine Myers.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Calvert City United Methodist Church with Dr. Gregory Waldrop and Dr. John Purdue officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the funeral hour Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church. Burial will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Calvert City United Methodist Church, PO Box 128, Calvert City, KY, 42029 or Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center,1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen Alton ODaniel Jr.
Stephen Alton ODaniel Jr. passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Edwinna Gayle Reed
Edwinna Gayle Reed, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Carolyn Sue Bogard
Carolyn Sue Bogard, 79, of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Amos McCarty
Amos McCarty, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.