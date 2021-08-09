Arthur Dong
Arthur Dong, 72, died Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 22, 1949, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Arthur and Jacqueline Wheeler Dong.
Mr. Dong is survived by his wife, Mary Burkeen Dong of Murray; his mother, Jacqueline "Jackie" Dong of Rhode Island; children, Cheryl Rose (Donald) of Murray, Carrie Javier of Las Vegas, Nevada, Thomas Dong (Angela) of Farmington, Cynthia Dong of Murray, Bobby Goldstein of Rhode Island, Artie Goldstein of Rhode Island, Braden Dong (Ashley) of Las Vegas and Cathee Imus (Barry) of Murray; two sisters, Sharon Dong of Massachusetts and Debi Phifer of Rhode Island; 17 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. CST. The link to attend the zoom service is 819 2616 4295 and the security code is 603183.
Imes Funeral Home& Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Callahan
Charles Callahan, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born April 30, 1932, in Hartselle, Alabama, to William Edgar Callahan and Esther Hartselle Callahan.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He spent 23 years working in security at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital before retiring. He loved God and always loved going to church. Over the years he served as a deacon at Ferguson Springs Baptist Church and later became a member at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church.
Charles never met a stranger, he loved traveling, going camping, and creating memories with everyone along the way. He also enjoyed spending time doing yard work and tending to all of his flowers. He was a fan of UK basketball, and an even bigger fan of Cracker Barrel. More than anything else, he loved his entire family and they meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by one son, Terry Wright, and his parents.
Charles is survived by his wife, of 27 years, Linda Odom Callahan of Murray; seven daughters, Sandra Jones of Aurora, Linda Pogue of Benton, Darlene Slater of Georgia, Cheryl Channel of Mayfield, Shelia Oliver of Mayfield, Rhonda Rowe of Murray and Sandra Leidecker of Paducah; two sons, Kenneth Callahan of Florida and Tim Callahan of Florida; an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
Destiny Michelle Newsome
Destiny Michelle Newsome, 27, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 1, 1994, in Paris, Tennessee, to Carl Skinner Jr. and Misty Imus Fisher.
She loved life and seeing people laugh. She enjoyed cooking as well as being outdoors and recently was learning to kayak. She was a 2012 graduate of Calloway County High School.
Destiny is survived by her mother and stepfather, Misty and Ben Fisher of Murray; her father and his fiancé, Carl Skinner Jr. and Destiny Myers of Paducah; a son, Carter Lindsey; a daughter, London Lindsey; brothers, James Hornbuckle IV, Miles Skinner, Brodie Skinner and Tyler Landcaster; sisters, Myranda Skinner, Jasmine Skinner, Alayzia Skinner, Olivia Skinner and Alyssa Skinner; grandparents; Rita Imus of Murray, Delores Bridges and husband Tony Ray Bridges of Gleason, Tennessee, Becky McCoy of Murray and Carl Skinner of Murray; uncles, Michael Robertson and wife Helen of Paris, Barry Imus Jr. and wife Cathee of Murray , Tyrome Skinner of Gleason, Theodore Skinner and wife Crystal of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Lee Skinner of Owensboro and Stacey Bridges of Atlanta, Georgia; an aunt, Aimee Lowery of Tennessee; and a nephew, Jaden Powers.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Jean Guthrie
Carolyn Jean Guthrie, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Green Acres Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born May 24, 1945, in Murray, to Elisha Thomas Orr and Joy Christine Paschall Orr, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Guthrie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Guthrie of Murray; one daughter, Lynda Holland and husband Stephen of New Concord; one sister, Karen Shekell of Paducah; two grandchildren, Susan Christine Dix and husband Dustin of Hazel and Charles Justin Holland and wife Misty of Virginia; nine great-grandchildren, Maggie Holland, Stephen Holland, Mindy Holland, Molly Holland, Bobby Holland, Maycie Holland, Billy Holland, Abigail Dix and Timothy Dix.
The funeral service was at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial followed in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wesleyan Circle, c/o First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Betty Kell
Betty Kell, 78, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mayfield Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born April 27, 1943, in Puryear, Tennessee, to Ralph and Beatrice Compton Blakely.
She was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ben Keys Blakely Jr. and Henry Miller Blakely.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Lisa Kell of Hazel; a brother, Ralph Wayne Blakely (Carol) of Dallas, Texas; and a sister, Judith Osbron of Paris, Tennessee.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Hazel Baptist Church with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial followed in Hazel Baptist Cemetery. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of arrangements.
Diana L. Irby
Diana L. Irby, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born July 13, 1936, in Benton, Illinois, to George and Minnie Denham Freese.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Irby; a great-grandchild, Dean Sweatman; and siblings, Carmen White, Wendell Freese, Phyllis Kerney, Denny Freese, July Clark and Richard Freese.
Mrs. Irby is survived by her son, Jimmy D. Irby (Teresa); a daughter, Patti Sweatman; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tina Hudson Mason
Tina Hudson Mason, 51, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Dexter, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was born Sept. 15, 1969, in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Hudson.
Tina is survived by her husband, Lynn Mason of Pigeon Forge; mother, Sherry Skinner (Keith); children, Andrew Cunningham (Emily) of Murray, Thomas Cunningham of Murray, Jonathan Cunningham of Paducah and Sydney Jones of Murray; a stepdaughter, Valerie Cunningham; brothers, Mike Hudson (Ashley) of Clarksville, Tennessee, John Hudson (Shelly) of Murray and Brad Skinner; a sister, Becky Lee (Ken) of Mayfield; grandchildren, Keaton, Kylee and Montana; and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family to honor Tina’s life is between 10 a.m. and noon Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in forms of donations to help with funeral expense, c/o Imes Funeral Home, 311 N. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Margie Nell Etheridge
Margie Nell Etheridge, 93 of Hardin, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sunday, May 20, 1928, to Adelbert V. Reeves and Lois Nell (Tubbs) Reeves.
She was a retired cosmetologist and later retired from Fisher Price Toys/Mattel in Murray. She was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ in Hardin.
Mrs. Etheridge is survived by a daughter, Melody Etheridge of Hardin; sisters, Carrie Clark of Palma and Debra J. Dick and husband Randy of Murray; special grandchildren, Melinda Hendley, Stephanie Wood and Keith Elkins and their families; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, S.T. Etheridge who passed away Dec. 9, 1986; and a brother, Thomas Clay “Tom” Reeves.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Josh Herndon and Don McBrayer officiating. Burial will follow in Pace Cemetery in Hardin. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Kyle McReynolds
Kyle McReynolds, 32, of Farmington, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.