Reba Carroll
Reba Carroll, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born March 14, 1945, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Marvin and Gertrude Spraggs Carroll.
She was of Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley June Carroll.
Ms. Carroll is survived by two brothers, Gerald Carroll and Charles Carroll of Murray and several cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug.10, 2018, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in McDaniel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
James 'Jim' F. Fortner
The Rev. James “Jim” F. Fortner of Dyer, Tennessee, formerly of Hickman, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
He was born July 27, 1940, in Clinton, Kentucky, to Henry Atlee Fortner and Eula Estelle Dublin Fortner.
He was a Baptist minister for 47 years, serving as pastor of Midway Baptist Church near Hickman twice, Emmanuel Baptist Church in Murray and Bible Baptist Church in Eddyville. He also was a certified public accountant with Reed & Company in Mayfield for 18 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Darnell.
The Rev. Fortner is survived by his brothers, Rev. Marshall Fortner and wife Martha of Cadiz and Rev. Tom Fortner of Trenton, Tennessee; his sisters, Donna Ballinger and husband Rev. Kenneth Ballinger of Mayfield and Betty Johnson of Dyer; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Midway Baptist Church near Hickman with Marshall Fortner, Tom Fortner and Kenneth Ballinger officiating. Burial will follow in Hickman City Cemetery. Billy Fortner, Neil Fortner, David Fortner, Jeff Kilpatrick, Steve Johnson and Elliott Coleman will be the pallbearers. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Midway Baptist Church, ℅ James Tacker, 2011 Myron Cory Drive, Hickman, KY 42050.
Strong Funeral Home of Hickman is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Gresham
Joe Gresham, 65, of the Stella, Kentucky community, died at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a self-employed welder/machinist. He was of Baptist faith.
Mr. Gresham is survived by his wife, Kristi Rathbun Gresham of Stella; three daughters, JoAnna Cameron and husband Bob of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Ashley Pugh of Benton and Juli Alaine McCustion of Murray; a sister, Sandra Romer of Texas; and five grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Morgan Cemetery in Palmersville, Tennessee, with Dennis Zimmer officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Pallbearers will be J.J. Kozlowsky, Nathan Sizemore, Alex Pugh, Andy Rudd, Allen Alderdice and Bob Cameron.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Lusk
Phyllis Lusk, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her residence.
