Phyllis Lusk
Phyllis Lusk, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in Riviera Beach, Florida, to Claude Smith and Bernice Roberts Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Lusk; a son, Stephen Sanchez; and a brother, Johnny Smith.
She was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lusk is survived by her sons, Micky Sanchez of Florida, Ricky Sanchez and wife Sandra of Mississippi, Billy Martin of Florida and Scott Lusk of Murray; her daughters, Paulette Kellerher of Georgia, Valerie Dowdy and Tami Winchester and husband Mark, all of Murray; a stepson, Leon Lusk of Tennessee; a stepdaughter, Pam Guess of Alabama; a sister, Betty Jean Jacobs of Tennessee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rob Ison and Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
John Dillon
John Dillon, 84, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born March 8, 1935, in Celina, Tennessee, to Daniel and Tessie Harris Dillon.
He was a retired construction worker and a member of New Covenant Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Dillon; a son, John Mark Dillon; brothers, Elmer Dillon, George Dillon, William Dillon and Odus Dillon; and sisters, Ollie Mae Lane and Roselene Dillon.
Mr. Dillon is survived by three sons, Daniel Dillon and wife Kathy, Eddie Dillon and wife Millie, all of Dexter and Michael Dillon and wife Darla of Benton; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Dillon, Dustin Dillon, Derek Dillon, Terry Dillon, Jeremy Dillon and Beau Dodson. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
John McConnachie
John McConnachie, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
