Shawna Darlene Williams
Shawna Darlene Williams, 35, of Murray, Kentucky, lost her six-year battle with cancer Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 26, 1984, in Murray. She was a 2004 graduate of Calloway County High School and attended Northside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, David R. Williams; her grandparents, Louis and Dorothy Williams; and her grandfather, J.D. Schroader
Ms. Williams is survived by her mother, Khristy Williams of Almo; her grandmother, Shirley Schroader of Almo; beloved feline companions, Morris, Lil Gray and Squirt; and several aunts, an uncle and several cousins.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James ‘Ray’ Ellison
James “Ray” Ellison, 66, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 26, 1953, in Memphis, Tennessee, to James and Lillie Reaves Ellison. He attended Blood River Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie and Roger Ellison, and a sister, Rachel Sitzes.
Mr. Ellison is survived by two sons, Jamae and James Ellison, both of Memphis; a daughter, Amy Jo Perry and husband Jesse of Memphis; two brothers, Ricky Ellison and wife Wanda of Cherry Valley, Arkansas, and Rockie Ellison and wife Mylinda of Memphis; three sisters, Robin Craig of Memphis, Rebecca Shields and husband Doug of New Concord and Rita Abbott and husband Jimmy of Forrest City, Arkansas; his children’s mother, Kathy Jo Ellison; a special best friend, Paul Casey of Murray; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Ledbetter Cemetery in Adamsville, Tennessee, with Hal Barrow officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home and Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanene Garrison Nichols
Jeanene Garrison Nichols, 81, of Benton, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence in Benton.
She was born Thursday, July 28, 1938, in Murray, Kentucky to Bonnie Garrison and Avis Byers Garrison. She was the wife of the late Kent Nichols.
She was a cook for Marshall County Schools and of Church of Christ faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a daughter, Terri Martin.
Mrs. Nichols is survived by her son, Monty Nichols of Benton; a daughter, Kendra Lewis and husband Terrie of Gilbertsville; a son-in-law, Lee Martin of Murray; seven grandchildren, Derrick Lewis and wife Sarah of South Pasadena, Florida, Nicole Nichols of Paducah, Nolan Nichols of Phoenix, Arizona, Lucas Nichols of Benton, Jessica Martin of Louisville, Joshua Martin of Owensboro; and Gabriel Martin of Murray; and three great-grandchildren, Liliauna Nichols, Jaelee Nichols and Eden Nichols, all of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Burial will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton. Visitation will be from noon until the service hour Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Beth Ann Adair
Beth Ann Adair, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Edd Asbridge
Edd Asbridge, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory.