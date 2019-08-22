Daymon Turner
Daymon Turner, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born July 24, 1927, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Silas Turner and Lela Brooks Turner, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of Ledbetter Baptist Church and Hardin Masonic Lodge.
Mr. Turner is survived by his wife, Margaret Thompson Turner; a daughter, Paula Randolph and husband Mike of Murray; sons, Tim Turner and wife Pam of Draffenville and Michael Turner and wife Melissa of Benton; a sister, Lucille Rudolph of Murray; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. Dr. David C. Roos
The Rev. Dr. David C. Roos, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Antoinette Gividen
Antoinette Gividen, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.