Roy Edd Asbridge
Roy Edd Asbridge, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Murray.
He was born Jan. 14, 1937, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to Clifford and Lena Palmer Asbridge.
He retired as general manager of Kroger after 50 years of service, and was a member of the National Guard. He was an avid Murray State basketball and football fan and loved being outdoors. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Asbridge; a sister, Ernestine Owens; and a grandson, Tyler Boudreaux.
Mr. Asbridge is survived by his wife, Janice Asbridge, whom he married Jan. 6, 1957; three daughters, Debbie Steiner and husband Rick of Murray, Donna Osbron and husband Tony of Paducah and Amy Baker and husband Chuck of Murray; six grandchildren, Jordan Steiner, Brett Steiner, Morgan Colyer and husband Tyler, Haley Boudreaux, Kennedy Baker and Layne Baker.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Hardin Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony Osbron, Jerry Don Smith, Tyler Colyer, Jordan Steiner, Brett Steiner, Chuck Baker, Rick Steiner, Pat Scott and Don Cherry. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071, or the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray,KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Beth Ann Adair
Beth Ann Adair, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 7, 1960, in Ionia, Michigan, to Richard and Jo Ann Brower Brantner.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Brantner; a son, Christopher Tedder; and a sister, Nancy Wooley.
Ms. Adair is survived by her mother, Jo Ann Leidecker; three daughters, Tonya Oldham of Murray, Sara Tedder of Mayfield and Darla Olive and husband Thomas of Murray; a brother, Richard Brantner of Paducah; a sister, Jackie Cash of Murray; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
Imes Funeral Home, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Martha A. Bryant
Martha A. Bryant, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Concordia Healthcare in Mayfield.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.