Rocky Kyle Osborne
Rocky Kyle Osborne, 41, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 22, 1977, to Randall Kyle Osborne and Kitty Louise Deming Osborne.
He was preceded him death by his mother.
Rocky leaves behind two beautiful children, Addisson Ruby Osborne and Ryler Kyle Osborne; his two best friends, father, Randall Kyle Osborne and grandmother, Faye Etta Brinegar; a sister, Angela King and husband Bruce, and a nephew, Isaiah; a brother, Christopher Osborne and wife Michelle, and nephews Cody and Hunter and niece Kristen; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is loved deeply and will be dearly missed.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.