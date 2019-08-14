John Cunningham McConnachie
John Cunningham McConnachie, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 13, 1951, in Prestonpans, Scotland, to John C. McConnachie and Alice Violet Hillman McConnachie.
He was a fabric dyer in the United Kingdom for more than 25 years, and worked at Sportable Scoreboards after moving to Murray. He was the Belper District Commissioner for the Venture Scouts in Derbyshire, England for 20 years and was a member of the West KY Highland Society in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rose Price, and one brother, William McConnachie.
John is survived by wife, Debbie McConnachie of Murray, whom he married Sept. 16, 2001, in Makeney, England; three daughters, Amanda Brown and Julie McConnachie, both of Belper, England, and Cathy Williams of Orlando, Florida; one sister, Carol Docherty of Long Middry, Scotland; one brother, Bernard McConnachie of Prestonpans, Scotland; and four grandchildren, Olivia Brown, Millie Brown, Rafe McConnachie and Orla McConnachie, all of Belper.
A memorial celebration will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Rotary Amphitheater in the Murray-Calloway County Central Park with Bob Valentine and Steven Hunter officiating. A gathering will be held after the memorial at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the Big Apple Cafe. The family request that casual wear be worn, or if of Scottish descent, kilts are appreciated.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John Dillon
John Dillon, 84, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born March 8, 1935, in Celina, Tennessee, to Daniel and Tessie Harris Dillon.
He was a retired construction worker and a member of New Covenant Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Dillon; a son, John Mark Dillon; brothers, Elmer Dillon, George Dillon, William Dillon and Odus Dillon; and sisters, Ollie Mae Lane and Roselene Dillon.
Mr. Dillon is survived by three sons, Daniel Dillon and wife Kathy, Eddie Dillon and wife Millie, all of Dexter and Michael Dillon and wife Darla of Benton; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Dillon, Dustin Dillon, Derek Dillon, Terry Dillon, Jeremy Dillon and Beau Dodson. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at wwwimesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Pittman
Mary Pittman, 79, of Jackson, Tennessee, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Hazel Mitchell
Hazel Mitchell, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Heritage Manor Healthcare in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.