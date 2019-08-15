Melanie Ann Erwin
Melanie Ann Erwin, 32 of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Feb. 17, 1987, in Murray, to Jo Ann Allbritten Erwin of Murray and Tim (Amie) Erwin of Fancy Farm.
She was a manager for M.L. Rose, a restaurant in Nashville. She loved spending time with her daughter and family, and enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to the lake and her pets.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Sydney Erwin; her grandmother, Charlotte McClure; and a grandfather, Rob Erwin.
Melanie is survived by her mother and father; her fiancé, Michael Mayer of Mount Juliet;
her daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Mayer; one brother, Matthew Erwin of Nashville; her grandmother, Wanda Erwin of Murray; and her grandfather, Pearly McClure of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Union Hill Church of Christ in Benton with David Hendrickson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The 529 College Fund for Charlotte Elizabeth Mayer, c/o Edward Jones. Checks may be mailed to Tim Erwin, 3495 KY 339 North, Fancy Farm, KY 42039.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements.
John Cunningham McConnachie
John Cunningham McConnachie, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 13, 1951, in Prestonpans, Scotland, to John C. McConnachie and Alice Violet Hillman McConnachie.
He was a fabric dyer in the United Kingdom for more than 25 years, and worked at Sportable Scoreboards after moving to Murray. He was the Belper District Commissioner for the Venture Scouts in Derbyshire, England for 20 years and was a member of the West KY Highland Society in Murray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rose Price, and one brother, William McConnachie.
John is survived by wife, Debbie McConnachie of Murray, whom he married Sept. 16, 2001, in Makeney, England; three daughters, Amanda Brown and Julie McConnachie, both of Belper, England, and Cathy Williams of Orlando, Florida; one sister, Carol Docherty of Long Middry, Scotland; one brother, Bernard McConnachie of Prestonpans, Scotland; and four grandchildren, Olivia Brown, Millie Brown, Rafe McConnachie and Orla McConnachie, all of Belper.
A memorial celebration will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Rotary Amphitheater in the Murray-Calloway County Central Park with Bob Valentine and Steven Hunter officiating. A gathering will be held after the memorial at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the Big Apple Cafe. The family request that casual wear be worn, or if of Scottish descent, kilts are appreciated.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.