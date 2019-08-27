J. Nick Ryan
J. Nick Ryan, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Murray, to J.N. “Buddy” Ryan and Faye Wiggins Ryan.
He worked as a car salesman for many years and was previously employed at Dwain Taylor Chevrolet. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and had served as the fifth-grade Sunday school teacher for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and was well known for his cooking talents. Not only did he enjoy his many past-times, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, June Ryan Roberts.
Mr. Ryan is survived by his wife, Betty Thurmond Ryan of Murray, whom he married Nov. 23, 1962; one daughter, Amelia “Amy” Houston and husband Keith of Murray; one son, J. David Ryan and wife Tina of Murray; one niece, Lynn Paschall and husband Darren of Murray; four grandchildren, Ryan Houston and wife Brittney, Taylor Houston and wife Chelsey, Robyn Darnell and husband Seth and Hannah Ryan and fiancé Jonathan Curd; and five great-grandchildren, Lawson and Charlotte Houston, Dex and Cash Darnell, and Kane Houston.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Garry Evans, Steven Hunter and Johnny Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Nancy Kay Rosen Royalty
Nancy Kay Rosen Royalty, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2017, after a struggle with cancer.
Nancy retired from Calloway County Middle School in 2012 after devoting more than 40 years of her life to teaching. She believed that every child mattered, every student could succeed, and worked to instill those beliefs into each student entering her classroom. After retiring, she continued to support the community by designing and sewing costumes for the Playhouse in the Park, and especially loved working with the children in the Penguin Project shows.
Nancy showed kindness to every person she ever met, opening her heart, her wallet, and even her home to anyone in need. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Joel Royalty, and her parents, Seymour Rosen and Chloe Rosen Carter.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Alexis Royalty (Morgan) of Arlington, Virginia, and Joan Royalty of Murray; three grandchildren, Shyann Royalty (Ocean), Ender Royalty and Magdalena Royalty-Denk, all of Murray; one sister, Linda Dinwiddie (Leslie) of St. Louis; one brother, Niles Rosen (Mary) of St. Louis; and six beloved nieces and nephews.
A reception to celebrate her life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Playhouse in the Park. She loved volunteering at the playhouse and this is one day before what would have been her 70th birthday. Please RSVP to alexisroyalty@yahoo.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House or any organization embracing love, inclusion and diversity.
We will all have to work very hard to keep the world from becoming a less kind place without Nancy in it.
Agnes L. Greenfield Payne
Agnes Lee Greenfield Payne, 93, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
She was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Ogie E. Greenfield and Trolya D. Marine Greenfield.
She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and North Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro.
As owner of Lad and Lassie Children’s Clothing Store, she loved dressing the children of Murray for many years before retiring. Being a person who never met a stranger, she also got her real estate license and sold houses in Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Payne, and a brother, Edwin Greenfield.
Mrs. Payne is survived by one daughter, Sherie P. Burnette and husband Ron of Dallas, Texas; one son, Steven J. Payne and wife Gloria of Murfreesboro; one sister, Sonja Wilson of Puryear, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Lorie Welch, Courtney Burnette, Raegan Payne, Matthew Payne and Austin Payne; and four great-grandchildren, Ransom and Copeland Welch and Izzy Payne and Maddie Payne.
The funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Alive Hospice 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Clarence ‘Bill’ McClure
Clarence “Bill” McClure, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Helen Semann
Helen Semann, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.