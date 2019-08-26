Mildred J. Allen McClain
Mildred J. Allen McClain, 75 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and grew up on a farm in the Shady Grove community of Henry County, Tennessee.
She was a 1962 graduate of Puryear High School in Puryear, Tennessee. She retired from Fisher Price Toys / Mattel in Murray and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Paris, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Ray Allen, and one brother, William David Allen Sr.
Ms. McClain is survived by her mother, Bessie Jane Dowden Allen of Murray; a son, Brad Allen McClain of Nashville, Tennessee; a daughter, Melanie M. Nix and husband John Warren of Almo; a brother, Jerry R. Allen and wife Diana of Florida; and four grandchildren, Hannah Nix of Almo, Reed McClain of Nashville, Benjamin Nix of Almo, and Riley McClain of Nashville.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Glynn Orr and Carolyn Outland officiating. Entombment followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Carolyn Nored, 975 Jim Merrell Rd., Paris, TN 38242, or a charity of choice.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Agnes L. Greenfield Payne
Agnes Lee Greenfield Payne, 93, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
She was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Ogie E. Greenfield and Trolya D. Marine Greenfield.
She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and North Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro.
As owner of Lad and Lassie Children’s Clothing Store, she loved dressing the children of Murray for many years before retiring. Being a person who never met a stranger, she also got her real estate license and sold houses in Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Payne, and one brother, Edwin Greenfield.
Mrs. Payne is survived by one daughter, Sherie P. Burnette and husband Ron of Dallas, Texas; one son, Steven J. Payne and wife Gloria of Murfreesboro; one sister, Sonja Wilson of Puryear, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Lorie Welch, Courtney Burnette, Raegan Payne, Matthew Payne and Austin Payne; and four great-grandchildren, Ransom and Copeland Welch, Izzy Payne and Maddie Payne.
The funeral service will be a noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Garry Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangemements.
J. Nick Ryan
J. Nick Ryan,75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Charles Lincoln Miller
Charles Lincoln Miller, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owens Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
David Bales
David Bales, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Russell Koeppen
Russell Koeppen, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Sunday, Aug, 25, 2019 at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.